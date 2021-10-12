Coming off a big win against Maryland on Friday, Penn State will look to earn three more points against Indiana on Wednesday night.

The blue and white has gotten off to a 2-4 start in Big Ten play, while the Hoosiers are 3-1-2 against conference opponents

Penn State currently sits at 8-5 overall while Indiana is 9-2-3 on the season.

It seems that the Nittany Lions have started to find their offensive footing once again, netting five goals against the Terrapins.

Scoring a first-half hat trick against Maryland, fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey had a goal and an assist across two matchups against Indiana last season.

Redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel also netted a second-half goal, snapping a personal six-game scoreless streak.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers both times the two teams faced off last season, winning 2-1 at Jeffrey Field in the regular season and once again defeating them at home by a score of 3-1 in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers’ leading scorers this season are sophomore forward Jen Blitchok and junior midfielder Paige Webber, who have 4 and 5 goals, respectively.

Coach Erwin van Bennekom’s team has done a good job of spreading the wealth, as it currently has five different players with three or more goals.

Indiana is coming off a 1-0 win at Northwestern, and it currently sits at fourth in the Big Ten standings, seven spots above the Nittany Lions, who are currently in 11th place in the conference.

While coach Erica Dambach’s team has improved its attack, the Hoosiers have not had a high-octane offensive team, with only one Big Ten win where they scored more than one goal.

However, Indiana has been a stout defensive team this year, as it has nine clean sheets this season and has not allowed more than one goal in any game.

This is the second game of a three-game homestand for the Nittany Lions, who have lost just two of six games at Jeffrey Field this season. The Hoosiers are currently 2-1-2 on the road.

While the blue and white is still missing a big offensive weapon in junior forward Payton Linnehan, it will look to Coffey and Schlegel to carry the load offensively.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions have struggled of late.

After giving up four goals to Minnesota on Oct. 3, the squad only gave up one goal to Maryland on Friday, however, it came on just one of three shots on goal.

Despite the recent defensive struggles, redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman has still put together a solid season for Penn State.

She currently boasts a 0.721 save percentage and has allowed 17 goals while making 44 saves this season.

For the Hoosiers, freshman goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg has been in stellar form in 2021.

On the year, she has saved a staggering 86% of the shots she has faced, only allowing five goals in the process.

The Hoosiers will look to take revenge for last season’s losses, while the Nittany Lions will attempt to continue to ride their momentum as the regular season comes to a close.

Kickoff for the match is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Jeffrey Field. The game will also broadcast nationally on ESPNU.

