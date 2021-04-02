Penn State will look to cap off a title-winning regular season against winless Maryland in its final game of the season.

The Big Ten champion Nittany Lions clinched their 20th regular-season title with a 3-0 away win over Nebraska and have just one game remaining on their schedule.

The blue and white will enter its upcoming home game against Maryland with four wins in a row and nine straight contests without a loss.

In its last two matches, the blue and white dispatched Iowa and Nebraska by a combined score of 4-0.

The Terrapins will come to University Park having not scored a goal in five games, with their last scores coming in a 3-2 loss to Indiana at the beginning of March.

Maryland’s lack of goal scoring has come down to a lack of a true attacking threat among its strikers.

Forwards Mikayla Dayes and Alyssa Poarch have taken 15 and 20 shots, respectively, for Maryland, but both have only managed to score a single goal each this season.

Despite bottom-side Maryland’s struggles in front of goal, the College Park-based team’s biggest issues have been defending its own net.

The Terps sit second to last in goals allowed in the Big Ten this season, allowing 1.9 goals per game.

The only team that has allowed more goals this season is Michigan State, who the blue and white throttled in a 3-1 victory on the same day Maryland scored its last goal.

This will be the final match of the regular season for Penn State and will be played as the team’s Senior Day.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women's soccer's Tagliaferri receives Big Ten weekly honor Penn State's Frankie Tagliaferri was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after Sunday…

For graduate student Kristin Schnurr, this will be her final regular-season match donning the blue-and-white and her final appearance at Jeffrey Field as a player.

The fifth-year forward has scored two goals so far this season and has made seven appearances since losing her starting spot to Rachel Wasserman.

But for senior captains Kerry Abello, Sam Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri, this will not be their final match on Jeffrey Field, as all three will remain in Happy Valley for another season in the fall.

With one game left, redshirt sophomore striker Ally Schlegel will look to finish the season atop the goal-scoring charts for the Big Ten.

The Penn State forward is first in the conference in scoring with seven goals and her teammate Coffey is second with six scores.

Coffey, who has an opportunity to tie or surpass Schlegel on goals, is leading the conference with six assists. Meanwhile, her midfield partner, Tagliaferri, is tied for second with five assists along with Ohio State’s Brittany Duncan.

This year, Penn State has only conceded two goals to teams in the bottom half of the table and in those games, the Nittany Lions have scored 13 goals in five fixtures against bottom-seven opponents.

Meanwhile, Maryland has only scored three goals against teams in the top half of the Big Ten and all those scores came in back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Indiana.

Maryland and Penn State have not played one another since 2018. Then-sophomore forward Abello scored the winner for the Nittany Lions in the 60th minute as the blue and white downed the Terrapins 1-0.

In a home matchup pairing arguably the conference’s best against its worst, Penn State appears to be the favorite to pick up its fifth win in a row.

Penn State and Maryland are scheduled for a noon kick off at Jeffrey Field on Saturday.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE