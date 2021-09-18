Coming off an impressive start to the season, No. 8 Penn State now turns its attention to No. 16 Rutgers as it begins Big Ten play.

The blue and white’s match on Sunday will be the final leg of a five-game road trip that has lasted almost two and a half weeks.

With three wins in four games on the road, the Nittany Lions will look to cap it off with a victory at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Coming off a clutch win against NC State, and an upset victory against Virginia, the squad will look to keep its momentum going against a tough Scarlet Knights team.

Rutgers has had an impressive start to the season with a 5-2 record, and both sides will look to start off conference play on a high note.

Capping off road trip

While this has been a successful road trip for Penn State, the team is more than likely very happy to see it come to an end after Sunday’s affair.

Coach Erica Dambach’s team has been on the road since Sept. 2, and it is most likely itching to get back to Jeffrey Field after a long time away from home.

With wins over two ranked opponents in West Virginia and Virginia, the Nittany Lions will look to pick up their third win of the season against a ranked opponent in Rutgers.

Getting off to a good start in conference play is pivotal for any successful team, and Penn State will look to pick up a big conference win on the road before heading home.

Rutgers ferocious defense

One of the keys to Rutgers’ success has been very simple — its defense and goaltending.

In four of its five wins so far this season, the Scarlet Knights have pitched a shutout against their opponents.

Senior goalkeeper Megan McClelland has impressed for Rutgers so far this season, starting all seven games and making 13 saves.

While the defense and goalkeeping have been key for the Scarlet Knights, they have received plenty of contributions offensively as well.

Fifth-year senior midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri, former Penn State star, has thrived since transferring to Rutgers, leading the team, and the Big Ten, with seven goals, one ahead of Penn State’s junior forward Payton Linnehan.

Nittany Lions’ momentum

Playing three ranked opponents in four games is never easy, but the Nittany Lions have done a solid job of maintaining a high level of play.

The blue and white have won two of three on this road stretch, with the one loss coming at the hands of UCF after enduring a lengthy weather delay and a late second-half goal for the Golden Knights.

Despite the tough loss, the Nittany Lions rebounded in a huge way, defeating then-No. 3 Virginia by a score of 4-2.

Following the victory against the Cavaliers, Penn State defeated NC State with a 90th minute goal from junior defender Kate Wiesner.

The Nittany Lions have plenty of momentum going in the early season, and a win against Rutgers on the road would only further carry that momentum.

