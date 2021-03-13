Penn State looked second best all game Saturday.

The Nittany Lions finished their matchup with Ohio State with a 2-2 draw and never held a lead during the 110 minutes of action.

The Buckeyes caught Penn State out early. Kayla Fischer immediately scored the opener for Ohio State following a corner in the third minute of the match.

The Nittany Lions seemed slow to react to the Ohio State high press in the opening minutes. With the Buckeyes dominating possession, Penn State settled for playing long balls over the top of the Ohio State defense.

Schlegel almost leveled the game on two separate occasions in the opening 15 minutes, but placed both shots into the arms of Bailey Kolinski.

Ohio State came into the game with urgency and high energy compared to the Nittany Lions. Its constant pressure never allowed Penn State to settle into a rhythm from which it could create chances.

The blue and white’s first-half fortune worsened as starting right-winger Payton Linnehan was forced to exit the game after going into a hard challenge while defending an Ohio State attack.

The goal-scorer Fischer made herself a complete pest in the first half, forging runs down the left flank and creating chances for herself and teammates as Ohio State looked for a decisive second goal.

Despite creating a high volume of shots, the Nittany Lions lacked quality in front of goal and seemed to lack a foothold in a game for the first time in recent fixtures.

In the second half, Penn State started the more positive of the two teams and it paid immediate dividends.

Staying true to the counter-attacking game plan, Sam Coffey turned a deep run into a goal after beating a cluster of Ohio State defenders before curling home a left-footed effort into the right side-netting.

The Buckeyes nearly found the back of the net in the 51st minute as Kline Flotre forced Ellie Wheeler to surrender the ball in Kat Asman’s box but the keeper made a save to keep proceedings level.

Fischer, who had been spelling danger all game, latched on to a headed flick from fellow Buckeye Peyton McNamara and slipped in a shot from the endline past Asman’s near post for her second goal of the day.

After going ahead, Ohio State undid Fischer’s goal as a Penn State cross fired across the six-yard box and was deflected into the goal by a Buckeye defender for an own goal.

Both sides aggressively probed for a goal in the closing minutes, but the two teams were forced to settle for overtime after 90 minutes.

Penn State immediately responded as Coffey took two shots against Kolinski in under a minute, but the blue and white pressure quickly dissipated as Ohio State took command of the first 10-minute overtime period.

Again, Ohio State was the first to strike but this time in the second overtime period, as Flotre sent her fifth shot nearly beyond the stadium fencing.

Flostre Kine nearly scored off the freekick but the weak effort ended up in the arms of Asman. The clock winded down before Penn State could launch its own counter.

Ohio State’s high pressing

From the opening whistle, the Buckeyes literally put themselves on the front foot.

The home team pressed the Penn State backline with a level of intensity and intentionality that this Nittany Lion group has not seen yet in 2021.

While Eva Alonso and Kerry Abello passed between themselves, the Buckeyes entrenched large numbers passed half-field to block off passing lanes to Dyke, Tagliaferri and Coffey.

Dyke often found herself sitting between two Ohio State players and behind an opposing striker as she was unable to make an impact on the game as a deep-lying outlet.

There have been small signs of cracks in the back lines here and there for Penn State this season, and coach Lori Walker-Hock had her team spring-loaded to abuse errors from the blue and white defenders.

Schlegel rues missed chances

The redshirt sophomore was one of the most efficient goal-scorers last season with a large quantity of shots turning into goals.

Despite having three shots on goal, Schlegel was unable to find the back of the net on all of those occasions.

This season, Schlegel impressed in every game — adding three goals and three assists.

Against the Buckeyes, the striker seemed off the pace in Columbus and should have done better in front of goal.

Kayla Fischer makes herself a menace

The junior forward was the woman of the match against Penn State and nearly completed a hattrick and grabbed the winner late in overtime

The Nittany Lions on the right side were pinned back the entire game trying to defend Fischer, who scored her first two goals of the season on the day.

Before the game, Coach Erica Dambach noted that the Ohio State attacking trident would be a point of concern for the blue and white.

Few could have predicted that Fischer would make the impact she did as a goal-scorer or an attacking threat in the match.

