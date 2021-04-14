Penn State opened the Big Ten Tournament with a 3-1 win over Indiana, and now the Nittany Lions are looking to their semifinal matchup against Iowa for a ticket to the conference finals.

After a week off from games, the blue and white started its tournament play with a poor open against the Hoosiers.

Indiana came out fast, forced two saves in the opening five minutes and all the while prevented Penn State from entering the final third for the first 10 minutes.

Coach Erica Dambach expressed her approval of her squad’s overall performance, but also noted her dissatisfaction with the match.

“I thought our details were off,” Dambach said after the tournament-opening match. “Give a ton of credit to Indiana. They stepped up, put us under a ton of pressure and too often, we weren't able to solve it.”

The Nittany Lions were outshot by the Hoosiers 15-10 Sunday. This was the first time in three matches that Penn State has been outdone by an opponent in scoring chances created.

A strong defensive performance from goalkeeper Kat Asman was largely responsible for Sunday’s win, as the redshirt sophomore recorded five saves to preserve a two-goal advantage for Penn State.

Meanwhile in Champaign, Illinois, Iowa came out of Sunday’s Big Ten regional weekend with a 2-0 win over Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes will travel to Happy Valley on a two-game win streak after downing both No. 2-seeded Illinois and No. 3-seeded Minnesota.

In the regular season, Iowa had lost to both sides by a combined score of 4-0, but the Hawkeyes have looked like a completely different team in tournament play.

Against the Fighting Illini, Iowa was forced into overtime after Kennedy Berschel scored an equalizing goal for Illinois in the 53rd minute.

The Hawkeyes managed to steal an upset victory with a golden goal from Meike Ingles just over two minutes into extra time.

In its most recent game against Minnesota, Iowa sealed its place in the semifinals after scoring two unanswered goals only eight minutes into the quarterfinal matchup.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Iowa’s two goals in the second and eighth minutes were the only shots on target recorded by the Hawkeyes for the entire match.

Coming into the Big Ten Tournament, Iowa only scored three goals all year. Now, the women’s side has managed to score four goals in only two matches.

The last time Penn State encountered the Hawkeyes, the blue and white walked away with a 1-0 victory, but in a less convincing fashion than the regular-season champion would have liked, according to redshirt sophomore Ally Schlegel.

Schlegel pointed out that the Hawkeyes were able to close off the central spaces and forced Penn State to play in the wide spaces of the pitch.

The players in central positions have proven to be indispensable for the Nittany Lions.

Center midfielders Sam Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri, combined with the center forward Schlegel, make up 70.5% of the blue and white’s goals and 57.5% of assists.

“If they choose to do that again, we'll be ready for it,” Schlegel said. “That was a game where we really chose to just solve problems and take whatever they gave us. So I think that will be our mindset again going into that game.”

If Iowa succeeds again in winning the battle of the midfield, Penn State may be in for a tightly contested match against an in-form Iowa squad.

“I really think that after [the Indiana match] and after the last time we played Iowa, we're not satisfied at all,” Schlegel said. “And I think our mentality, in general, will be at the front of our minds.”

The Nittany Lions will continue their title defense against Iowa in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament at Jeffrey Field.