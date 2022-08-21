After a long weather delay, the game between Penn State and Duquesne finally got underway.

However, the delay didn’t seem to disturb the blue and white’s gameplan as it worked to a 3-0 win to secure its first win.

In the 12th minute, defender Kate Wiesner got around a defender to deliver a pass to forward Payton Linnehan, who slotted it in the back of the net to make the score 1-0 early on.

In the 33rd minute, Penn State missed out on its potential second goal as Penelope Hocking was denied a scoring opportunity by the Duquesne defender.

A great cross from Amelia White locked onto the top of Elle Kershner’s head, upping the score to 2-0 to end the first half. With 45 minutes in the books, the blue and white was the better team, dominating possession all half.

The Nittany Lions continued right where they left off in the first half by adding another goal at the dawn of the second half, which was scored by forward Ally Schlegel.

A deflated Duquesne team saw Penn State with all the momentum at the closing minutes of the game.

Scoring Opportunities

With all the shots and chances it created, it was surprising to see Penn State not have more goals at the end of the game.

The blue and white ended with a total of 13 shots, seven corners and a few free kicks as the blue and red had only three shots and zero corners in comparison.

Looking ahead, if the Nittany Lions are able to create this many chances, they will see their shots hitting the back of the net more often.

Possession Struggles

Throughout the duration of the game, it seemed as though the Dukes never found their mojo as they barely held any possession.

Penn State applied high pressure whenever Duquesne found a way to get a foot on the ball.

Careless passes and no motivation to get back in the game in the second half were two big problems that left the Dukes with no control of the game.

The Nittany Lions' keen passes and movement were mistake-free, which caused them to rarely lose possession and relentlessly rip shots on the opposing end.

Even after being up by three goals, the blue and white continued to look for more even in the last minutes of the game.

Amelia White Impresses

Penn State made some big moves during the off-season, most notably the acquisition of 4-star recruit Amelia White.

White’s tape showed some impressive moments where her speed was too much for the opponent and that talent continued into her first start as a Nittany Lion. The newcomer tallied another assist and showed great footwork to leave the defender in the dust.

She also was able to make something out of nothing at times, by creating a free-kick chance at the tip of the box and passes that were at the feet of her teammates.

After just two games with the team, White has stayed composed under the pressure and has already been a big part of the opportunities Penn State has been getting.

