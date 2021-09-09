Penn State picked up one of its biggest wins of the year on Thursday night.

The Nittany Lions took down the undefeated No. 3 Virginia Cavalier 4-2 in Charlottesville.

The blue and white kicked off the scoring midway through the first half with a strike from Sam Coffey, but the Penn State goal was quickly answered with a Virginia clinical strike a couple of minutes later.

Before the end of the first half, the Nittany Lions did not hold back. The blue and white scored back-to-back goals from its top scorers junior forward Payton Linnehan and redshirt junior striker Ally Schlegel.

In the second half, Virginia started to climb its way back from the two-goal deficit with a strike from Diana Ordoñez.

Halfway through the second half, Penn State began to pull away in Charlottesville making the score 4-2.

The second-half goal would be enough for the Nittany Lions to pick up the road upset.

Here are some of the biggest storylines from Penn State’s upset victory at Klöckner Stadium.

Penn State offense unleashes early

The Cavaliers are known for having one of the top offenses in the ACC.

In six games, Virginia outscored its opponents 20-1 and had a shot differential of 114 shots compared to their opponents’ 20.

However, Penn State did not let the high efficiency of its opponents get in the way of its own offensive production.

The Nittany Lions scored first on the Cavaliers making Penn State one of two teams to score against the Wahoos.

After both teams got on the board, the Nittany Lions started to kick into gear. Penn State scored two goals back to back, putting up the most goals (3) ever scored against the Cavaliers in only the first half.

Penn State’s offensive production came from its shot accuracy.

In the first half, the Nittany Lions were outshot by Virginia 14-9 but still managed to outscore the Cavaliers 3-1.

The Nittany Lions break the curse

In the last four games of the season, Penn State has had a lingering problem around the offense.

Aside from the season opener against UMass, the Nittany Lions have not scored in the second half.

Against West Virginia, the blue and white did not have a single shot on the Mountaineers goalkeeper.

The clash of top-25 teams on Thursday night was a different story.

In the 62nd minute, Coffey threaded a ball through to Schlegel. Her initial shot was saved by the keeper but the redshirt junior got the rebound and fired it into the net.

The goal from Schlegel put the Nittany Lions up by two and gave them some breathing room for the rest of the game.

Virginia’s perfect season comes to an end

Coming into the matchup with the Nittany Lions, Virginia had a perfect record.

The Cavaliers marched over its opposition, making them the third-ranked team in the nation just behind two other ACC teams.

Penn State had an undefeated season prior to its last game against UCF, but it was unable to hold on to its win streak.

Virginia becomes another team with one loss to its name and its No. 3 spot in the nation is now in jeopardy.

However, the Cavaliers have a promising schedule to make a rebound. Next week, Virginia takes on Oklahoma, who is barely 0.500 with a record of 3-3-1.

