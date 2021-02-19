Despite holding a pair of one goal leads in its long awaited return to the pitch, Penn State will leave New Jersey with a loss.

The Nittany Lions fell to Rutgers 3-2 in their 2021 spring season opener on Friday.

Forward Kristin Schnurr opened the scoring just over a minute into the contest, following a save from Scarlet Knight goalkeeper Meagan McClelland on a shot from Ellie Wheeler. Kerry Abello picked up the assist.

Rutgers struggled to gain momentum in the attacking third early, but was able to gain some momentum late in the first half by putting up a trio of shots to test Penn State’s defense.

The Scarlet Knights came out on the front foot in the second half, as forward Amirah Ali and midfielder Samantha Kroeger each recorded an off-target attempt at goal in the half’s opening 15 minutes.

Koreger then drew her team level in the 62nd minute.

Penn State retook the lead thanks to an Ally Schlegel goal just 11 minutes later.

But the Nittany Lions’ lead was short lived as it lasted just two minutes. Ali scored a second goal for Rutgers to deny Penn State a win in the first game of the year.

Sophomore Payton Linnehan nearly delivered the winner for Penn State in the 84th minute, but her shot hit the crossbar.

The Scarlet Knights sealed the victory with Ali’s second goal of the match off an assist from Kroeger in the 87th minute.

Early momentum fails to hold for Penn State

The Nittany Lions got off to a great start in the attack early, racking up five shots in the opening 30 minutes of the match.

At the same time, the Nittany Lions’ defense held strong in the first half, failing to allow a shot from their opponents before the 33rd minute.

However, Penn State’s early initiative faded toward the end of the first half and into the second half, when the Scarlet Knights took four shots in the span of 22 minutes, including the equalizing goal.

Even when Schlegel restored the Nittany Lions’ lead, the Scarlet Knights answered promptly with Ali’s late goal.

Ali’s late winner sealed the deal and Penn State walked away wondering what happened to its early dominance.

Freshmen prove to be impactful

In its premier starting lineup of 2021, Penn State fielded two freshmen, Ellie Wheeler and Eva Alonso, at outside back and center back, respectively.

Wheeler lit up the stat sheet early, recording two shots on goal in the first half.

Alonso played the full 90 minutes and impressed in her debut alongside sophomore Caitlin Haislip in the heart of Penn State’s back line.

Freshman Elle Kershner also made her debut for the blue and white.

Asman impresses despite goals conceded

In her debut as Penn State’s No. 1 goalkeeper, Kat Asman recorded five saves.

The redshirt sophomore recorded a pair of stops in the 33rd and 35th minutes to sustain the Nittany Lions’ 1-0 lead.

After conceding the equalizer, Asman saved another shot from the goalscorer Kroeger to keep the score level in the 67th minute and did so again in the 77th to maintain the 2-2 tie.

Despite Asman’s efforts, the Scarlet Knights proved too much for the Nittany Lions’ defense, as the keeper conceded 3 goals.

