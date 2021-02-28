Penn State delivered another impressive performance Sunday at Urbana-Champaign, picking up its second straight win to close out its three-game road trip.

The Nittany Lions downed the previously undefeated Illini 2-0 to move to 2-1 on the season before their home opener Thursday.

It was the senior captain in Sam Coffey who struck first for Penn State. In the fourth minute, the midfielder buried a low shot in the lower left corner of the net off a pass from Payton Linnehan from just inside the 18-yard box.

Illinois responded several minutes later with a trio of shots in quick succession, but Nittany Lion goalkeeper Kat Asman made two saves on attempts by Illinois’ Hope Breslin to keep Penn State ahead.

Penn State’s 1-0 lead held until halftime, with both sides getting time on the ball.

Just two minutes into the second half, the Illini threatened to equalize, as Breslin struck a powerful shot from outside the 18-yard box, forcing Asman to tip the ball over the crossbar.

However, the Nittany Lions made one count in the 53rd minute when Frankie Tagliaferri scored for the first time in 2021 off a shot from distance that deflected off the post and into the back of the net.

The Nittany Lions earned a penalty kick in the 74th minute, but Illinois goalkeeper Sami Sample blocked Coffey’s effort.

The pair of goals were enough to seal the victory and the Nittany Lions left Illinois with two wins under their belt following the 4-1 victory over Northwestern on Thursday.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s second win of the season.

Strong start pays off

Coffey’s early goal proved to be a crucial factor in Penn State’s success.

Even as the match evened out and the Illini carved out goal scoring chances in the following minutes, the Nittany Lions relied on the assurance provided by the goal to steady their play.

Racking up 10 shots, Penn State never took its foot off the gas in the attack, a contrast to its two previous contests in which it lost momentum and conceded the equalizer after taking the lead early.

In each of its three matches, the Nittany Lions have scored in the opening 20 minutes.

Building a defensive unit

Coach Erica Dambach once again fielded a three-back line composed of Kerry Abello, Eva Alonso and Ellie Wheeler.

While at times looking shaky with a number of failed clearances in the penalty area, the back line managed to keep the Illini attack in check despite conceding 11 shots to the opposing side.

Asman looked as solid as ever between the posts, totaling four saves and picking up the first clean sheet of her college career.

Getting it done on the road

It should come as no surprise that the Nittany Lions won two of their three away matches to start the season, given they held a 7-2-1 away record a season ago.

After a rocky 3-2 loss to Rutgers in the season opener, Penn State bounced back and returned to its winning ways against both Northwestern and Illinois.

Now with their record at 2-1, the Nittany Lions return home for two games with momentum on their side.

