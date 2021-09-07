Penn State has announced its captains five games into the 2021 fall season.

Fifth-year seniors Kerry Abello, Sam Coffey and redshirt junior Ally Schlegel have been selected as team captains by coach Erica Dambach.

Abello and Coffey are only the 15th and 16th players in Nittany Lion history to serve as captain multiple times. This is Schlegel’s first season as a captain.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Virginia Cavaliers this Thursday at 8 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE