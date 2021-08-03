After a very strong showing in Team USA’s Olympic run and a heroic performance in its quarterfinal matchup, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher won’t be competing in the team’s bronze medal match against Australia.

The Penn State alumna left the semifinal match against Canada early with an apparent knee injury, and the U.S. Women’s National Team announced Monday she will be unavailable against Australia. Naeher suffered a hyperextended knee and a bone contusion.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher will not be available for the bronze medal match after suffering a hyperextension of her right knee and a bone contusion in Monday’s semifinal.Get well soon, @AlyssaNaeher! ❤️🇺🇸 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 3, 2021

There is good news for the former Nittany Lion, though, as a postgame MRI revealed no ligament damage for Naeher. The release stated she will likely be out for “several weeks.”

