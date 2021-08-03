Alyssa Naeher
After a very strong showing in Team USA’s Olympic run and a heroic performance in its quarterfinal matchup, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher won’t be competing in the team’s bronze medal match against Australia.

The Penn State alumna left the semifinal match against Canada early with an apparent knee injury, and the U.S. Women’s National Team announced Monday she will be unavailable against Australia. Naeher suffered a hyperextended knee and a bone contusion.

There is good news for the former Nittany Lion, though, as a postgame MRI revealed no ligament damage for Naeher. The release stated she will likely be out for “several weeks.”

