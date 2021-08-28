Penn State made a new addition to its team roster on Saturday, adding junior defender and midfielder Maud Asbroek to its arsenal.

Excited to announce the addition of Maud Asbroek to the roster! 💻>>>https://t.co/UCzlcPMAyw#WeAre pic.twitter.com/K1OCXNJ3jQ — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) August 28, 2021

Asbroek played for four years at PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie, the first division of professional soccer in the Netherlands, and has made appearances for the Dutch national team on the youth level.

The 22-year-old player recently graduated from the University of Twente which opened the door for her to join the Nittany Lions’ roster for the remainder of the season.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE