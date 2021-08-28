Penn State Women's Soccer vs. Minnesota, Celebration

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State made a new addition to its team roster on Saturday, adding junior defender and midfielder Maud Asbroek to its arsenal.

Asbroek played for four years at PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie, the first division of professional soccer in the Netherlands, and has made appearances for the Dutch national team on the youth level.

The 22-year-old player recently graduated from the University of Twente which opened the door for her to join the Nittany Lions’ roster for the remainder of the season.

