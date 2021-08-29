Penn State beat undefeated Hotsfra to pick up its third win of the season on Sunday to remain unbeaten.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Pride by only allowing one shot to hit the back of the net. On the season, the blue and white have allowed a total of two goals and have one shutout.

Although the defense is young, Penn State’s back line has one player with experience to hold things together.

Fifth-year senior Kerry Abello is one of the most experienced players on the team, let alone the back line donning the blue and white for the last five years.

Abello’s experience helps her be a leader for the younger defenseman on the team.

“I think my experience really comes in with the back line of just using my voice to be able to control the movement of the line and the communication,” Abello said.

Playing defense is still a little new for Abello. Her first time truly playing defense was last spring.

Abello featured at the heart of the defense as a center back during last year’s spring campaign.

“Last spring was really the first time I played defense here,” Abello said. “I learned so much in a short period of time.”

Abello is one of the most versatile players on the team playing as a forward, midfielder and defender.

Her versatility is something that Penn State uses to get the edge over its opposition in certain games.

“I think my versatility is something that we can definitely use to our advantage and that way we can kind of play what the opponent gives us,” Abello said. “Given a different opponent and different system, I can show up in different places. If subs are made, I can be useful in other places on the field, so I think you will see that trend.”

Defensively, Penn State is trying a new back-three system, which allows for more defensive stability.

The blue-and-white players are still adjusting to the new system but have enjoyed it after three games into the 2021-22 campaign.

“I love the system,” junior forward Ally Schlegel said. “I think it really gives us a lot of flexibility going forward and helps us for things that we haven’t seen.”

Abello feels that the new system will make it difficult for other teams to get past their defense.

“I think it gives other teams a lot of problems to deal with,” Abello said. “I think there are some pains we definitely have to work out but I think we can be super dangerous.”

Penn State plays West Virginia Sept. 2, who is 2-1 on the season with wins over Buffalo and Bucknell.

The Nittany Lions look to keep working on their new back-three formation against the Mountaineers.

“With the new three-back system, I think we are still going to work on how to build up,” Schlegel said. “I think we are just going to work through the patterns and how to build out of the three backs.”

The biggest piece to the defense is Penn State goal keeper Katherine Asman. Asman is a redshirt junior and has been saving shots for the Nittany Lions since 2019.

Penn State’s defenders love having Asman in the net because they know that she has their back.

“It’s wonderful. I love it so much,” Abello said. “Having her back on the field just gives us so much more freedom. I love playing with her and I think there is a lot of dynamic movement out there. We can just build off each other's spaces and I think she just gives us a lot of freedom to be creative, but I love it.”

Hotsfra’s offense could not get past the new system and the Nittany Lion defenders were able to prevent the Pride from putting points on the board.

Abello thinks that West Virginia will be a different story and that they will need to be mentally tough as well as play well defensively.

In the practices leading up to the game, she thinks that Penn State will have to be strong minded and get rid of some of the kinks in the new three back system.

“We know West Virginia is going to be a tough battle,” Abello said. “It will be important for us to prepare mentatlly for that. Besides that we just have to do some more fine tuning of the new system.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State women's soccer knocks off Hofstra to remain unbeaten Penn State has started 3-0 for the first time since 2017 with its close win over Hofstra.