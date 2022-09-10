Each year, hundreds of thousands of student-athletes begin training months ahead of their scheduled season-openers, whether that be with their team or individually.

Grueling offseason workouts turn into high-intensity preseason practice all before the regular season starts with practice and games throughout each week.

In between all of this, the importance of academics and other activities crowd the mind of these athletes.

As fans enjoyed a warm night under the lights in a big matchup between Penn State and Princeton, the players are expected to put all of the outside issues aside and perform at high level in yet another high-pressure match. In these moments, it's important to consider the mental strains these athletes face.

Properly addressing mental health has become a major priority for many colleges around the country in recent years and is not an issue that will go away any time soon.

“Mental health is everything, whether that is collegiate, or professional or any other level,” coach Jeff Cook said. “Mental health is paramount for players and for staff.”

Communication with coaches, as well as their close friends and family, is often vital to ensure these student-athletes are able to keep their heads in the right space.

Like in most walks of life, just because someone is not outwardly showing something is wrong doesn’t mean everything is A-OK. From the standpoint of a student-athlete, one doesn’t have to show signs of a physical injury or ailment to be struggling within their own mind.

“You never know what people are going through,” Cook said. “College is a stressful time with the demands that student athletes have on and off the playing field.”

As the season moves along for Penn State, classes will start to pick up too, leaving students to juggle practice and games along with homework, projects and exams.

To go along with the many resources the university offers to students, including a 24/7 Crisis Line students can call anytime, the athletic department also puts additional resources at the disposal of its athletes.

“We feel very strongly that the well being of our student-athletes comes first above the sport,” Cook said. “I feel Penn State is leading the way in that category.”

As each game in the season becomes more and more meaningful, the pressure and stress will also likely build on athletes, and the outside noise won’t fade either. The Nittany Lions begin Big Ten play soon. As the defending conference champions, there’s little doubt every opponent will bring their A-game when facing the blue and white.

As pressure mounts, it’ll become crucial for these athletes to find ways to deal with it in a healthy manner, rather than bottling it up and allowing it to reach a boiling point.

“We knew this season would be hard with all the expectations, so I think we are still trying to find our identity,” graduate student midfielder Seth Kuhn said after his team’s 2-1 loss to Princeton.

Entering his fifth year of collegiate soccer, and fourth at Penn State, Kuhn believes it falls on the shoulders of the squad’s veterans to help guide the younger players through the challenges of being a student-athlete.

Through five games of an up-and-down campaign, Penn State will need that veteran leadership to take the reins and right the ship, as the season progresses toward conference play.

“We’ve set the precedent of what’s expected both on and off the field. I think it's up to guys like myself and the older guys to show up,” Kuhn said. “It's a long season, and we haven’t started Big Ten play yet, so we just have to keep our heads up.”

