Penn State didn’t have the best start to its first match of the 2022 season, but it found a way to pull out a point anyway.

The blue and white finished its season-opening match with a 1-1 draw in Jeffrey Field on Thursday night.

The Rams dominated in the first half, but goalkeeper Kris Shakes made two incredible saves to keep them off the board. On the other hand, the Rams goalkeeper barely saw any action at first, securing zero saves through the first 45.

With the score at 0-0 going into the second half, and the Rams were out playing them, the Nittany Lions needed to make adjustments if they wanted to take home the win.

WIth multiple freshmen seeing the field for the first time in their collegiate careers, it's likely the squad was still finding its groove.

Freshman defender Sam Ovensen played about 28 minutes of the first half and freshman midfielder Cohen Weaver played about four minutes, while Quentin Flowers saw a total of 21 minutes in the first frame.

Although the first 45 didn’t go in Penn State’s favor, it played with a lot more fire and intensity at the start of the second half. The squad finally broke through for the first time this year in the 48th minute on a goal from Sean Bettenhausen.

Senior forward Liam Butts came close to scoring a second goal for the blue and white but just missed the net.

Rhode Island finally found the board during the last three minutes of the match on a penalty kick from Rafa Villanueva.

Bettenhausen takes charge

Sophomore midfielder Bettenhausen scored the first match of the game within the first three minutes of the second half.

The tally was his first goal of his collegiate career and was scored off a pass from senior midfielder Andrew Privett.

His goal sparked confidence within the blue and white, prompting the team to step up its energy for the rest of the match.

Watson leads defense

The fans got to see a lot of senior defender Jalen Watson during the match against Rhode Island.

Watson made a lot of good defensive plays, often helping Shakes clear the ball away from the net and out of harm's way.

During the first half of the match the Rams were awarded a free kick and Watson headed the ball away from Shakes on a massive play that kept the score tied.

Expect Watson to continue leading the unit’s defense during the 2022 campaign.

Shakes saves the game

Despite Bettenhausen scoring the team’s lone goal, Penn State could not have earned a point without Shakes making big saves.

Facing many shots against the Rams, Shakes had to make several tough saves in order to keep the Rams from scoring.

Shakes was able to use his jumping ability to save the ball from going over his head during free kicks Thursday.

By the end of the match, Shakes totaled five saves.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE