In its game against Duquesne, Penn State sought to improve its performance after a tie against Georgetown.

Many players stood out on the pitch against the Dukes, including forward Payton Linnehan.

Linnehan said the matchup with the Hoyas contributed to how the team played Sunday, after the draw left the team was “a little bit sour.”

If they did anything with that sour feeling, the Nittany Lions let it motivate them to a dominant win.

The team got off to a fast start with Linnehan leading the charge. The senior finished an assist from Kate Wiesner in just the 12th minute to put her team up 1-0.

“It felt great to get on the scoreboard and score that goal,” Linnehan said. “I think that just helped us gain some momentum early in the game and then it carried us through.”

Last year, Linnehan looked as if she was going to have a career-best season, scoring six goals and three assists in eight starts.

Unfortunately, the star player suffered a left leg injury that kept her sidelined until the NCAA Tournament.

While she was back on the field for the blue and white, Linnehan wasn’t at her strongest. The Nittany Lion wore a leg brace for the three games before the team’s run came to a close.

In the first game of the 2022 season against Georgetown, the senior looked all healed up, tying for the most total shots and shots on goal of any player in the match.

Heading into her final year, the forward admitted she feels some pressure, but added she won’t let that cloud her mind.

“It’s just any other season,” Linnehan said. “We’re gonna do our best. We’re gonna try to lead this team in the right direction, and we’ll see how far we can go.”

Penn State seems to be headed in the right direction after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Duquesne.

Two of the team’s newest players, Penelope Hocking and Amelia White, have already noticeably contributed to the team’s momentum. Thus far, White has two assists, one in each game, while Hocking has caused nightmares for defenders early in her Penn State career.

Linnehan is excited about the new additions and thinks this team has a good shot to go all the way.

“They were great additions and they came ready to learn,” Linnehan said. “We have a dangerous front six right now. If I were any other team, I’d be scared to go against any of us.”

The front six, as Linnehan described it, did serious damage to the Dukes, totaling a whopping 20 shots compared to the opposition’s five.

The blue and white has a deep arsenal of forwards which opens up opposing defenses and allows players, such as Linnehan, clean chances of finding the back of the net.

With the offense heating up, the Nittany Lions defense also showed up in key times to keep Duquesne scoreless throughout the full 90 minutes.

For most of the game, the Dukes struggled to get the ball out of their half — as the Nittany Lions applied pressure whenever opposing players touched the ball.

With all the momentum the team has built up over its first two games, its season is still in its early stages.

Penn State has a few days to address its weak spot before West Virginia travels to Happy Valley for a Thursday match, one the Penn State veteran said is going to be a “bloodbath.”

“I think just taking lessons from this game, taking lessons from Georgetown and just moving forward to see what we can do against the numbers.” Linnehan said about how her squad will improve moving forward. “It’s going to be a mental and physical game.”

