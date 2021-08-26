While the Penn State women’s soccer team’s hot start has been a collective effort, the driving force behind it all has been junior forward Payton Linnehan.

The Penn State winger tallied four goals so far in just two games played, including a first-half hat trick in Sunday’s victory over La Salle.

Linnehan is tied with Illinois’ Hope Breslin on top of the scoring chart for the Big Ten.

Through the first two games of the season, the Nittany Lions’ offense has been on fire, scoring seven total goals — including four in the first half in the win over LaSalle.

Linnehan has certainly been a focal point of Penn State’s 2-0 start and being surrounded by other key players like redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel, senior forward Rachel Wassmerman and fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey only adds to the potential of what this team can do going forward.

Last season, Linnehan scored five goals in 16 games played with 15 starts. This season, she is well on her way to matching her season total from last season through just two games and is on pace to break her career-high six goals that she scored in her freshman season in 2019.

With 10 points on the season, Linnehan is also on pace to set a new career high in points, surpassing her total of 17 she accumulated last season.

The offense has certainly been a driving point for the Nittany Lions, but the impact of the defense and goalkeeping has been huge as well.

Penn State has only allowed one goal in the two games played thus far this season, and a big part of this has been due to the suffocating defense that the Nittany Lions have played so far.

The Nittany Lions have allowed just 12 shots with only five coming on goal this season, and this is due in part to Penn State doing the job of prolonging its offensive possessions, keeping the ball away from its opponent’s offensive zone and not allowing the opposition to create many opportunities.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman hasn’t been faced much so far this season with three saves. The second-choice keeper, senior Morgan Messner, contributed to a second-half clean sheet against the Pioneers on Sunday.

It’s been a complete team effort so far this season, but it’s undeniable that the biggest impact has been that of Linnehan — who has been the MVP of the team so far.

One thing that can also be contributed to Penn State’s hot start is having a home crowd to play in front of once again.

The Nittany Lions will have one more match in front of a home crowd this Sunday against the Hofstra Pride before they embark on a four-game road trip against West Virginia, Central Florida, Virginia and NC State.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE