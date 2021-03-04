It wasn’t the dominating performance Penn State fielded in each of its two previous triumphs, but coach Erica Dambach’s squad got the job done Thursday.

The No. 13-ranked Nittany Lions earned their third consecutive victory with a 2-1 win over No. 24 Indiana in a match that dramatically differed in its two halves.

After defeating Northwestern and Illinois by a combined score of 6-1, Penn State faced a compact and defensively organized Indiana side, which the Nittany Lions struggled to break down in the first 45 minutes.

Penn State pinned the Hoosiers in their own half for most of the opening period and controlled the bulk of possession, but went into halftime without a goal to show for it.

In fact, Penn State registered just a single shot on goal in the first half.

In the second half, the Nittany Lions finally broke through in the 54th minute when Frankie Tagliaferri leveled the score a mere minute after Indiana took the lead against the run of play.

“I think the big thing is that if you're a team that's sitting in and defending as much as they were, you knew they couldn't keep it up, they couldn't keep up the pressure and the legs,” Dambach said. “I think eventually we knew that the pockets would open and the lanes would open because we made them do a lot of running in the first half.”

“Certainly what we found is that nobody can defend for 90 minutes, and I think the first half allowed us to break them down, make them run and then we were able to get through them in the second.”

Midfielder Sam Coffey never gave up on her team’s chances and maintained her energy as one of Penn State’s key playmakers in the heart of the pitch.

“I think, ultimately, it was just having that composure, trusting each other, knowing that our moment was going to come and finding that chance to break them down,” Coffey said.

Dambach praised her team’s performance in a match that tested their resolve through the duration of play.

“I think Indiana is really well organized, really well coached and tough to break down,” Dambach said. “I think our mentality was good, our patience was good and in the first half we kind of lost that patience in the second half, but our big players stepped up and gave us really good minutes tonight.”

Coffey was one of those difference-making players in Penn State’s victory.

The senior captain scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 61st minute, her third appearance on the scoresheet in three consecutive games.

Regarding her team’s offensive chemistry, Coffey offered a positive outlook on the production from the likes of herself, Tagliaferri and forward Ally Schlegel, who assisted Coffey’s goal.

“I think we're connecting so beautifully and I think what's most exciting is that every game we're a little bit better,” Coffey said. “We were a better team than we were on Sunday, and Sunday we were a better team than we were on Thursday.

“This attack is scary to play against — I would be scared to play against it, too.”

Schlegel exuded a similar note, highlighting the trust her teammates place on each other on the field to rise to the occasion in crucial moments.

“Our team works so well together, and whoever ends up being on the ball, you could pass to anybody on our team and somebody’s going to put it in the back of the net,” Schlegel said.

With Penn State now riding a three-game win streak into its Sunday matchup with Michigan State and totaling a conference-leading 10 goals in its four games to date, Coffey affirmed her confidence in the Nittany Lions’ attack — which she believes stacks up with the nation’s best.

“We're just unscoutable, and we really pride ourselves on that because, yes, we have a lot of individual talent, but when we're able to connect cohesively — there is no defense in the country that can stop us.”

