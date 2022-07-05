Women's Soccer vs. Indiana

Forward Rachel Wasserman (9) is met by Indiana defender Camille Hamm (32) as she approaches the Indiana goal during the Penn State women's soccer match against Indiana University on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Jeffrey Field. Penn State defeated Indiana 3-0.

 Regan Gross

Penn State has a talented freshmen class coming to the program, and two of those signees were awarded a prestigious honor Tuesday.

Massachusetts’ Molly Martin and Indiana’s Amelia White were honored by Gatorade as State High School Players of the Year.

The blue and white’s 2022 recruiting class ranked as the No. 1 class in the nation, with its standout group of incoming first-years leading the charge.

White was ranked as 2022's No. 2 overall recruit by Top Drawer Soccer after scoring 52 career goals in her career at Homestead High School.

Martin, a defender, helped lead her high school to a perfect record in her senior year.

