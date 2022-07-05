Penn State has a talented freshmen class coming to the program, and two of those signees were awarded a prestigious honor Tuesday.

Massachusetts’ Molly Martin and Indiana’s Amelia White were honored by Gatorade as State High School Players of the Year.

Super proud of Molly Martin and Amelia White! 💙🤍https://t.co/K5IcOcg0QD#WeAre — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) July 5, 2022

The blue and white’s 2022 recruiting class ranked as the No. 1 class in the nation, with its standout group of incoming first-years leading the charge.

White was ranked as 2022's No. 2 overall recruit by Top Drawer Soccer after scoring 52 career goals in her career at Homestead High School.

Martin, a defender, helped lead her high school to a perfect record in her senior year.

