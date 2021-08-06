Penn State is less than a month from the return of school — and more importantly for sports fans, fall athletics.

With all schedules released for the upcoming season, it’s fitting to take a look at a few matchups from the team that will kick it all off for the Nittany Lions in the upcoming semester.

Returning from a widely successful 12-3-1 season, coach Erica Dambach’s squad begins its next trek against UMass on Aug. 19, and here are some of the contests to keep an eye on.

UMass Minutemen

Coming off of a strong run into the third round in the 2020 Women’s College Cup, Penn State will begin its season with an opponent that didn’t experience as successful of a season as the Nittany Lions.

UMass finished its 2020 campaign with a 6-5-1 record, falling in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

While UMass might not be the most exciting matchup the Nittany Lions have on paper, it’s a good way to ease into a season in a conference loaded with stronger rosters. Last season, four teams from the Big Ten competed in the NCAA tournament.

It will get much tougher throughout conference play later in the fall, but there will be plenty of excitement for Penn State to get the ball rolling in what should be a relatively easy matchup.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Ohio State Buckeyes

No reason to overthink this: Ohio State is going to be a rivalry across all sports — no matter how well each program performs. In this edition of the rivalry, it’s likely fans can expect a dogfight between two strong squads.

The Nittany Lions suffered their only draw of the season the last time they faced Ohio State, as the game ended in a stalemate 2-2.

Ohio State went undefeated after the midseason matchup with Penn State up until the Big Ten tournament, boasting a conference record of 6-1-3.

Despite putting together a solid regular season effort, the Buckeyes suffered a similar fate to the Nittany Lions, losing in the second round to the eventual champions Santa Clara.

Both teams should be motivated to avenge their fates in the 2021 installment.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers opened last season against Penn State and came out strong, defeating the Nittany Lions 3-2 and taking that momentum to a 6-2-3 conference record. The Scarlet Knights fell in the second round of the College Cup to 14th-ranked Clemson on penalty kicks.

Though Penn State’s previous matchup against Rutgers resulted in five total goals, don’t expect another shootout in their 2021 rematch on Sept. 19. Last season, Rutgers only had one more game with more than three total goals, finishing its season with 18 goals scored and 11 allowed.

For those who love great defending and goalkeeping, this game could offer plenty.

Virginia Cavaliers

Part of Penn State’s nonconference slate is Virginia on Sept. 9 — a team that went much further than their ranking would show in the 2020-21 season.

Finishing its season with a 14-4-3 record, Virginia came into the College Cup unranked with an at-large bid. However, the Cavaliers made a strong run to the final four before falling to first-ranked Florida State.

While Virginia may be an atypical opponent for the Nittany Lions, a win against the Cavaliers would say a lot about the women’s team going into conference play.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE