Coming off a pair of dominant performances, Penn State women's soccer will have to take care of business with another week of Big Ten play ahead.

In its last game with Illinois, the blue and white controlled the game from start to finish, scoring five tallies while taking down its conference foe. The Fighting Illini never had a chance in the game, being outshot by 15.

With all of the goals scored, players such as freshman Olivia Smith and senior Jillian Jennings secured the first goals of their Nittany Lion careers.

With two Big Ten teams on the docket, Penn State will need to retain its momentum to remain undefeated in conference play.

Michigan State

With nearly identical records, 7-1-2 Penn State will take on 7-1-3 Michigan State, who should prove to be fierce competition.

The game against the blue and white may very well be a shootout to see which offense is the bigger powerhouse of the two.

The Spartans have senior Lauren DeBeau, who has six goals in 11 games and registered a hat trick against the Fighting Illini.

The 5-foot-4 Central Michigan transfer came to her new club last year, but with just two goals and two assists, it seems she is still getting situated in East Lansing, Michigan.

It’s unknown what type of game DeBeau will have against Penn State. After her hat trick performance, the Spartan hasn’t registered a point, despite registering four shots on goal against Iowa.

Tied with DeBeau for the team lead in goals and points is graduate student Camryn Evans. The Michigan native enters her fifth year with the program and has started 72 of 77 games throughout her career.

With seven more games to go, Evans needs just one more score to tie her collegiate high of seven, a metric she set as a freshman in 2018.

On the other side, Penn State redshirt senior Ally Schlegel has been a constant threat at the net, totaling 38 goals thus far in her career. She leads the team in the category alongside transfer Penelope Hocking, with four, who scored two goals against Illinois in the 5-0 blowout.

Similar to DeBeau, Hocking had trouble finding her footing early with Penn State, but the experienced forward seems to have found her groove as of late — gathering seven points in her last four games for the blue and white.

After Sunday, it seems like the 5-foot-5 fifth-year senior has gotten comfortable with the team and will look to have a major impact Thursday.

Ohio State

Ohio State is usually known to be a tough competitor in any sport, including women’s soccer.

The unit is 6-2-2, but a key factor separating the Buckeyes from the Nittany Lions is the inability to win big games.

The team’s two losses came to Rutgers and BYU, both squads that were ranked in the top 10. Each contest resulted in a 2-0 deficit, suggesting Ohio State’s biggest worry should be finding the back of the net against tough opponents.

Penn State is another big matchup for the No. 11 scarlet and gray, ranking No. 6 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.

Leading the way for Ohio State on offense is senior forward Emma Sears, who leads the unit in points with 10 and is tied for first in goals with four. Sears, a former All-Big Ten selection, hasn’t registered a point in her last four games, however.

The scarlet and gray’s second-highest scorer, junior midfielder Peyton McNamara, is on a similar dry streak, failing to register a point in her last three contests.

If the Nittany Lions can continue to stifle these players and keep up their own offensive momentum, the squad should be able to secure the victory against the ranked Buckeyes.

