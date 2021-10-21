No. 24 Penn State did not fare well on a chilly night in Ann Arbor.

The Nittany Lions were shut out for the second time in 2021, falling to the Michigan Wolverines 2-0 in a tight game that came down to a clinical finish from the home team’s leading scorer and a bizarre goal near the contest’s conclusion.

The match began as a two-sided affair, as both Penn State and Michigan generated chances in their respective attacking thirds, each producing a pair of shots in the game’s opening 10 minutes.

The Wolverines put an end to the stalemate 18 minutes into the first half when Raleigh Loughman buried a Sarah Stratigakis pass past goalkeeper Katherine Asman from the penalty area.

Two minutes later at the other end, Ally Schlegel saw her wide open header bounce toward the ground and wide right of goal.

Loughlin’s sixth goal of the season remained the difference going into halftime.

The Michigan midfielder nearly scored her second goal of the night in the 55th minute, as her shot from the top of the 18-yard box hit the bottom of the crossbar.

The Wolverines extended their lead in the 85th minute when Asman attempted to boot a backpass down the field, but the ball deflected off of Michigan’s Danielle Wolf and into the back of the net.

Michigan’s stars show up

In addition to the goalscorer Loughlin, the rest of the Wolverines’ lineup, which includes two Canadian senior internationals, did not fail to deliver for their side.

Outside back Jayde Riviere and midfielder Sarah Stratigakis controlled the game at their respective positions and even with the advantage, Michigan refused to take its foot off the gas.

The Wolverines bounded forward and compiled seven shots in the second half while staying aware at their defensive end.

The result marks the second time in three years Michigan has defeated Penn State, as the Wolverines picked up a 1-0 win over the Nittany Lions in 2019. Penn State had won each of the team’s last two meetings.

Penn State’s game-changers held in check

Coach Erica Dambach put her most in-form players on the pitch Thursday night, granting Jordan Canniff her first start of the season after the forward scored three goals in her last two appearances off the bench and earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Neither Canniff nor other perennial threats like Schlegel or Sam Coffey were able to get the Nittany Lions on the scoreboard.

Transitioning from its initial back-three to a back-four allowed Penn State to build a more organized attack, although it ended the contest with nothing to show for its efforts.

Winning streak ends

Penn State came into the match against Michigan riding a three-game winning streak as a result of victories over Maryland, Indiana and Purdue at home.

Thursday’s match puts Penn State at 10-6 overall on the campaign and 4-5 in Big Ten play.

Michigan State awaits the Nittany Lions in East Lansing, as the two sides will face off in their regular-season finale on Sunday.

If Penn State falls to the Spartans, it would mark its first conference record under 0.500 in program history.

