Facing a defeat on Sunday, No. 12 Penn State was left searching for its first Big Ten victory.

On the heels of back-to-back 2-1 defeats to Rutgers and Northwestern, the Nittany Lions settled for a 1-0 loss to Ohio State Sunday at Jeffrey Field in the first meeting of the two teams since a 2-2 draw last season.

Redshirt junior striker Ally Schlegel appeared to give Penn State the lead just two minutes in, as she got in behind the Ohio State defense, but the forward’s goal was called back for an offsides call.

The Nittany Lions pressed on through the remainder of the first half, although the Buckeyes kept them at bay in front of goal.

Strong winds and a total of five offside calls troubled Penn State during the game’s opening 45 minutes.

The second half picked up right where the first left off, as the Nittany Lions’ offensive struggles continued. Schlegel broke through the Ohio State back line in the 52nd minute, but once again, the referee raised the offside flag.

A golden opportunity fell to Penn State in the 64th minute, as Schlegel’s near point-blank shot on goal from the penalty area was saved by Ohio State’s Bailey Kolinski.

Ohio State scored the decisive goal in the 66th minute directly off a free kick from senior defender Izzy Rodriguez.

Another offside call denied Schlegel and Penn State an equalizing goal in the 84th minute, as the forward broke away on, alone on the counter and with an empty net in front of her.

The set piece goal led to the Nittany Lions’ third-straight loss of the season and bringing their overall record to 6-4.

Difficulty in front of goal

Penn State entered its matchup with the Buckeyes having scored just three goals in its last three games combined.

The scoring was a rare occurrence yet again on Sunday, as none of the Nittany Lions’ eleven shots resulted in a goal and only three were on target.

Sunday’s contest marks the first occasion Penn State has been shut out in the fall 2021 campaign.

Big Ten proving tough

Coach Erica Dambach’s team struggled yet again in Big Ten competition.

Much like Northwestern, Ohio State set its formation in a low-defensive block, giving little space for the Nittany Lions to build an attack.

Penn State began the match with a trio of defenders and a high front line, but soon alternated between a traditional back four once it failed to produce a goal early on.

Its inability to generate a response to the Buckeyes’ second-half goal mirrored the Nittany Lions’ shortcomings after going down 2-0 against Northwestern on Thursday.

Growing winless streak

On a two-game losing streak, the Nittany Lions found themselves in a hole entering Sunday’s match.

With a third-consecutive defeat, Sunday’s matchup with Ohio State has further exposed Penn State’s struggle to get the better of conference rivals.

The blue and white will attempt to change its luck in its next two road matches, as it takes on Wisconsin on Thursday and Minnesota next Sunday.

