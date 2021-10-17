On a team filled with different offensive weapons, junior midfielder Jordan Canniff has been stepping up her game late in the season for Penn State.

With a goal today against Purdue and two on Wednesday against Indiana, Canniff now has three goals in the last two games, bringing her to four on the season.

Coming back from a torn ACL, Canniff has battled back and is now an integral force for the Nittany Lions, and her teammates have taken notice.

Fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey and fifth-year senior forward Kerry Abello had nothing but praise for Canniff.

“Jordan’s been on fire. She’s just coming back from her ACL injury, and we all know what she is capable of,” Abello said. “I’m just so happy for her seeing her finally be able to come into her own again this season.”

“She went through the ringer with her recovery,” Coffey said. “The fact that she’s coming out, playing confident and being exactly what we need her to be, it’s no surprise at all.”

Canniff did not make her season debut until Sept. 19 at Rutgers coming off the injury, and since then, the Maryland native has been a driving force for the Nittany Lions.

With junior midfielder Payton Linnehan having not played since the Rutgers game, it is important for the blue and white to get offense wherever it can find it, and Canniff has been a big part of that.

Her teammates aren’t the only ones who have seen the impact that Canniff has on the team, both on and off the field.

Coach Erica Dambach knows the leadership qualities that Canniff has and the effort and energy she brings to the pitch.

“Jordan Canniff has been a big plus for us these past few games,” Dambach said. “We can lean on her a little bit more, and we have confidence that she’ll put a ball in the back of the net.”

For Dambach, the attacker finally has the ability to play after a long spell of injuries and now Canniff is “getting what she deserves.”

“It’s no surprise to us that she puts the ball in the back of the net, it’s just nice to see her get rewarded for all the effort,” Dambach said.

Sunday served as Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. Abello and Coffey were honored before the game as the two seniors will finish their spell playing for the blue and white at the end of the 2021 season.

“A day really fitting in terms of performance and victory for these two incredible seniors,” Dambach said. “Sam Coffey and Kerry Abello are everything that we want our program to be about.”

“They represent Penn State soccer and Penn State University in every way, shape and form.”

With the win, the Nittany Lions boast a three-game winning streak and are now 10-5 on the season with a 4-4 record in conference play.

The blue and white have two games remaining in the regular season before the Big Ten tournament begins.

Canniff and the Nittany Lions will take on Michigan in Ann Arbor on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will also be broadcast nationally on FS1.