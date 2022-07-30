Women's Soccer vs. Indiana, starting line up

 Regan Gross

A soon-to-be freshman Penn Stater earned a big-time roster spot Friday.

Incoming first-year midfielder Olivia Smith was named to Canada’s roster for the 2022 U-20 women’s World Cup, which takes place from Aug. 6-29 in Costa Rica.

Smith made history at age 15 when she became the youngest athlete ever to suit up for the Canada Women's National Team.

The Whitby, Ontario, native was also a member of the Canadian roster that qualified for the U-20 World Cup earlier this year.

The team, set to play in Group C, is scheduled to take on South Korea on Aug. 11 to kick off its group play.

