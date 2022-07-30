A soon-to-be freshman Penn Stater earned a big-time roster spot Friday.

Incoming first-year midfielder Olivia Smith was named to Canada’s roster for the 2022 U-20 women’s World Cup, which takes place from Aug. 6-29 in Costa Rica.

Super proud of our incoming freshman, Olivia Smith, on being selected to the Canada U-20 roster for the 2022 World Cup! ⚽️🦁https://t.co/aLWsxybs8c#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Ft9P275stj — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) July 30, 2022

Smith made history at age 15 when she became the youngest athlete ever to suit up for the Canada Women's National Team.

The Whitby, Ontario, native was also a member of the Canadian roster that qualified for the U-20 World Cup earlier this year.

The team, set to play in Group C, is scheduled to take on South Korea on Aug. 11 to kick off its group play.

