Penn State certainly looked like the No. 14 team in the nation after throttling Duquesne Sunday afternoon.

In the 3-0 victory, the Nittany Lions showed great improvement from their season-opening draw against Georgetown. Sunday’s success can be attributed to one thing: Penn State brought the heat.

Throughout the match, the blue and white swarmed to the ball like linebackers, constantly pressuring and challenging the Dukes when they had possession.

The pressure forced poor passes, turnovers and ultimately, a lopsided game that was decided by the 45th minute.

“We’re athletic, we have a lot of depth, so we have to be able to run teams,” coach Erica Dambach said.

Penn State ran its opponent into the ground, outshooting the Dukes 20-to-5, while also dominating time of possession.

“If we can put pressure on these teams and cause a fire on this field, we’re going to be more successful,” Dambach said.

The blue and white established possession effectively against Georgetown, but got in its own way in the attacking third due to much more clinical play in enemy territory.

“We had the ball against Georgetown, but we weren’t dangerous enough,” Dambach said. “[Against Duquesne] we had a much better mentality.”

It was a relaxing afternoon for the blue and white defense, which shut down Duquesne’s attack.

Goalkeeper Katherine Asman made just two saves all day, neither of which were a challenge for the redshirt senior.

On the other hand, the offense took no breaks, even when they led by three goals for most of the second half.

After being left with “a sour taste” following the Georgetown game, it was easy for senior Payton Linnehan and the offense to be motivated on Sunday.

“We were all pretty fired up,” Linnehan said. “We were pretty aggressive on the front foot at the beginning — at times it was a little too chaotic.”

The Massachusetts native opened the scoring with her 11th minute goal, finishing with four total shots — two of them on goal.

“It felt great to get on the scoreboard and score that goal,” Linnehan said. “That helped us gain some momentum early in the game and it carried us through.”

From there, junior forward Elle Kershner claimed her first goal of the season, followed by redshirt senior Ally Schlegel notching her second tally in as many games.

“If I was any other team, I’d be scared to go against any of us,” Linnehan said.

To the Dukes’ credit, the goalkeeping duo of Maddy Neundorfer and Savanna Keppy kept it from getting out of hand, saving nine total shots.

Duquesne’s offense simply couldn’t support the defense’s effort, mustering only two shots on goal and failing to produce quality opportunities — going the full game without a single corner kick.

The resounding victory over Duquesne feels good for Penn State, but a challenging opponent awaits the Nittany Lions.

West Virginia will take the country roads to Happy Valley, looking to pull an upset over the ranked Nittany Lions.

“Thursday night will be electric, West Virginia is a really tough regional opponent,” Dambach said.

The Mountaineers have started the season much like the Nittany Lions have, recording a draw in their opener to Indiana before thrashing their second opponent, Saint Joseph’s, by a score of 5-1.

The “intense” rivalry matchup will be a great measuring stick game for Penn State early in the season, as it looks to maintain its aggressive style against a higher-quality opponent.

“It’s always a bloodbath,” Linnehan said. “It's going to be a soccer game, but it’s also going to be a mental and a physical game.”

The Nittany Lions found their blueprint for winning against Duquesne, but they will require even better execution to top West Virginia.

With its exceptional depth and experience, however, Linnehan feels confident her team can get the job done.

“We have so many people that we can rely on and turn to at different moments. We’ll use that to our advantage.”

