By giving up three goals in less than 30 minutes in a 3-2 loss at Rutgers, Penn State’s defense lapsed when it was needed most.

Rather than having a negative outlook on the Nittany Lions’ late-game defensive performance in their fall to the Scarlet Knights, goalkeeping and defensive coach Tim Wassell had a more positive one.

“On the defensive side of the ball, we were actually really good,” Wassell said. “We fell victim to a world-class free kick and then two counter goals, where set piece details were a step off.”

Wassell is now entering his 11th season as an assistant coach for the Nittany Lions. During his tenure, the team has played some of the best defense in the nation — with a national championship to show for it.

The assistant coach made no excuse about the loss to Rutgers and admitted the team is never going to congratulate itself when it loses a game.

“Look, I wanted to win on Saturday,” Wassell said. “Rutgers is a really good team and punished us for a couple of details that were literally a step off.

“That’s the difference at this level.”

Over the course of last season, the team found itself more than a step off at times trying to build defensive momentum.

Penn State was conceding over twice as many goals per game as it had been in the prior season in 2018.

Wassell ascribed a rise in shots allowed and goals conceded last season to a lack of continuity.

“You know, college sports are funny,” Wassell said. “You’ll work really hard and get a group that’s really got things figured out, and then they leave and you gotta start all over again.”

With much of the elite defensive unit that only conceded 0.52 goals per game in 2018 having graduated, the new faces in the starting 11 struggled to relocate their rhythm and the sense of togetherness that had made them so successful, according to Wassell.

“Not to make excuses, but I think when you are as collective as we are, continuity matters,” Wassell said. “Once we found some continuity, we had a stretch where we won 11 games in a row.”

Despite conceding three goals against Rutgers, Wassell found encouraging signs that the defensive system he and head coach Erica Dambach had built was working.

“We want to defend from the front. Our second goal, what we thought should have been the game-winning goal against Rutgers, actually started from Ally Schlegel dispossessing a Rutgers defender and then quickly countering,” Wassell said. “We feel our defending can be our best playmaker.”

For Penn State, defending is by no means a passive duty relegated to the back four and the goalkeeper. It’s a collective action that involves all 11 players on the pitch, starting with the attackers.

Even some of the best players on the team had trouble adapting to playing the defensive side of the game in the manner Dambach and Wassell expected.

The likes of Sam Coffey and Schlegel, the Nittany Lions’ top assist-provider and goal-scorer last season, respectively, all had to relearn the defensive side of their roles despite their breadth of experience.

“The interesting thing is, so many attacking players in the youth game aren’t taught anything about defending,” Wassell said. “They get here and they go, ‘Oh wait what? I gotta do what? I can’t even spell defending, what are you talking about?’”

Under Wassell’s leadership as Penn State’s head recruiter, the Nittany Lions’ recruiting strategy has been centered around recruiting the best players available rather than to fit a position of need on the pitch.

“I think there are some programs out there that say, ‘We’re going to defend this way always,’ and they recruit to the program,” Wassell said. “For us, we’re gonna get the best players we can, and then figure out what works for us, but on both sides of the ball.”

Wassell noted it would be “silly” to not take the best available players just because they do not fit the defensive system.

Conversely, the coaching staff believes Penn State should be able to develop a system that works best for the talents that are brought to the university.

Many programs and clubs across the world hold to dogmatic principles over how the game should be played and what style should be implemented, but the blue and white has strayed from this approach in coaching philosophy.

Not only is Penn State willing to shift tactically from year to year, but Wassell claims the system can even switch from game to game.

“Tactically, we haven’t settled on a defensive system, pressing triggers, those sorts of things until the NCAA Tournament,” Wassell said. “We really pride ourselves on evolving as the year goes on.

“We want to be able to compete with any team that’s in front of us. So if they want to be really direct and press us, OK, we have a solution for that. If they want to be really possession-oriented, we have a solution for that.”

Wassell holds that all of the deep runs into the NCAA Tournament are a testament to the Nittany Lions’ ability to adapt and evolve from game to game.

However, the defensive coach admits Penn State will not be a “finished product” as a result of this fluid tactical style.

In 2021, the players have had over a year to adjust to the defensive system in State College, and that includes freshmen who normally would have little exposure at this juncture in the season.

“I think every year, as fall-sport coaches, we talk about the freshmen, and at that point the freshmen have had about 15 days to prepare for the season,” Dambach said. “[This year,] while it is more challenging in other ways, they are way more prepared.”

One of those freshmen, who Dambach and Wassell both earmarked as one to watch, is center back Eva Alonso.

Wassell likened Alonso to fellow Spaniard and World Cup winner Sergio Busquets for her ability to play-make and move the ball from deep positions.

Alonso earned her first start for the blue and white against Rutgers, but after playing professionally in La Liga for Rayo Vallecano’s first team for two seasons, the Spaniard is hardly a typical freshman.

Dambach and Wassell had high praise for Alonso’s ability to adapt and her interchangeability across multiple positions in the back four and even the midfield.

Both the head coach and her assistant believe Alonso can play anywhere from center back to holding mid or even as a box-to-box midfielder.

“As far as Eva Alonso’s concerned, she has proven she can play in a variety of spots,” Dambach said. “Right now, I expect to see her mostly in that backline and being an anchor in the backline. She’s incredible on the ball and she reads the play very well.

“I think Eva is a player you are all going to enjoy watching when you get the opportunity. This is a very special talent in our program.”

Wassell cited the center back as one of the team’s biggest assets on defense for the 2021 season alongside the veteran leadership of Kerry Abello.

However, after a less than defensively formidable 2019 season, the new and improved defensive unit conceded three goals in its opening game of the new season.

Despite an undesirable start for his defenders, Wassell showed no signs of panic over the loss.

“We’re not throwing the life raft in, that’s for sure,” Wassell said. “The ship’s not sinking, we’re gonna be okay and it’s going to continue to be a process.

“If [the fans] are looking at it and scratching their heads and asking, ‘What’s going on?’ it will get solved. Trust me, we see it everyday. It’s getting better and better.”