Penn State celebrated Senior Day during Saturday’s 6-0 win over Maryland and recognized just one player during the festivities.

Graduate striker Kristin Schnurr finished her fourth regular season after having been a part of the program for the past six years.

Schnurr was a starter in the first three games of the 2021 season but did not return to coach Erica Dambach’s starting lineup for the remaining contests of the season.

Such was the case on Saturday, as Schnurr was not included as a starter on her senior day.

The blue and white’s striker appeared as a substitute in the 24th minute and played nearly two-thirds of the game against Maryland.

Schnurr had a strong performance and looked unselfish, as she created chances for her teammates with crosses from wide positions rather than hunting for her own goal.

Penn State’s 2018 top scorer nearly added to the inflated scoreline in the 39th minute of the game when she smashed her shot into the crossbar of Maryland’s goal.

Schnurr ended up tallying three shots on Saturday but was unable to add to the two goals she scored on the year.

Schnurr ended up marking her Senior Day with an assist as she was attributed with helping create Frankie Tagliaferri's second goal of the match that made the scoreline 5-0.

“Obviously, I love scoring goals, but being able to see your teammates score and celebrate with them makes me tear up just thinking about it,” Schnurr said. “I don’t know what else to say about that. I just love when our team succeeds.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

With her two goals and a single assist in 2021, Schnurr has scored 10 goals and made five assists across her four seasons in the blue and white.

Dambach spoke highly of her most senior player on the roster following the game on Saturday.

Dambach called Schnurr’s impact on the team as “indescribable” and stated how important her experience has been, as Schnurr was the only player on the current squad who took part in winning the program’s first national championship in 2015.

The Penn State coach pointed out that Schnurr’s leadership and voice in the team was realized over the course of her time in the program and even impacted Dambach herself.

“The team looked to her, the team turned to her. She was quiet behind the scenes with a huge impact,” Dambach said. “I think she’s a great example of: ‘You don’t need to be the loudest, but you do need to impact others.’ As each year passed, she had more and more impact on the people around her.

“And, certainly, she’s had a profound impact on me.”

The Nittany Lions finished the 2021 season as regular-season champions of the Big Ten, and this trophy adds to the list of titles earned by Schnurr over the course of her career with the blue and white.

Schnurr now has four Big Ten Championships, three Big Ten Tournament crowns and a national championship on her record with Penn State.

With the Big Ten Tournament fast approaching this month and the NCAA Tournament coming soon after, Schnurr has the opportunity to add a treble winning season to end this chapter of her playing career.

Schnurr and her teammates begin their defense of the Big Ten Tournament Championship starting on April 8 during wildcard weekend.