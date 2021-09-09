Penn State has no time to breathe as it takes on its third-consecutive ranked team on the road Thursday.

The Nittany Lions kick off their sixth game of the season with a matchup against the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are one of the top teams in the nation, as they host the blue and white with an undefeated 6-0 record on the line.

In this week’s United Soccer Coaches Poll, Virginia came in as the third-best team in the country behind just two other ACC teams in No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 North Carolina.

Penn State is coming off an upset loss to then-No. 18 UCF, who ended the Nittany Lions’ hopes for a perfect season in a 2-1 defeat Sunday.

The Sept. 9 game will pin No. 3 Virginia against No. 14 Penn State just before the two teams prepare to start their respective conference schedules.

Nittany Lions’ offensive struggles

Penn State’s offense has been off and on this season.

Recently, there has been a common problem with the Nittany Lions’ scoring production.

When the blue and white enter the second period, it has a tough time putting points on the board.

Since its season opener with UMass, Penn State has not scored a single goal in the second half. And in the win over West Virginia, the Nittany Lions did not have a single tally in the shot column after halftime.

In the first four games of the season, Penn State got away with a lack of scoring because its first-half offense was enough to pick up wins.

This was not the case against UCF, though. The Nittany Lions and the Knights both had goals in the first half, yet the blue and white were not able to score in the second half, while UCF did.

Further down the stretch, it will need to be more consistent from half to half, or a talented team like Virginia will make Penn State pay.

Cavaliers' high-powered offense

Virginia is one of the top teams, not only in the ACC, but in the whole country, and its offense is a major reason why.

In six games this season, the Cavaliers have outscored their opponents 20-1 with their largest win coming over Richmond 8-0 on Aug. 19.

Virginia’s most impressive stat, though, is its shot differential — as the Cavaliers have fired 114 shots compared to their opponents’ 20.

Leading the way for their high-powered offense is junior forward Diana Ordoñez.

Ordoñez leads the teams with five goals, scoring one goal for every five shots taken.

With Ordoñez’s efficient striking leading the way, the Cavaliers have been dominating their opponents, and Penn State will have a tough task on its hands trying to contain Virginia’s potent offense Thursday night.

Something to keep an eye on

The storyline of the game is going to be Penn State’s defense versus Virginia’s offense.

In five games, the Nittany Lions have only allowed four goals, shutting out No. 13 West Virginia and La Salle. Before the loss to UCF on Sunday, Penn State only allowed two goals.

However, in the last game, the blue and white doubled its total goals allowed against UCF, while conceding 8 shots on target.

Meanwhile, Virginia continued its hot streak as it captured a 2-0 win over JMU on Sunday.

Penn State’s defense and Virginia’s offense are going to be an interesting matchup, with two players to watch being the Nittany Lions’ defender Kerry Abello and the Cavaliers’ forward Ordoñez.

The two are the best at their respective positions on their teams and should provide an intriguing clash as the game progresses.

Penn State will have a tough time holding off Virginia’s top-ranked attack, but if it’s able to stifle the Cavaliers’ offense, the Nittany Lions could pick up a season-defining win.

