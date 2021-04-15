Penn State suffered a shock shutout to a 10-woman Iowa squad in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Despite losing Samantha Cary to a 62nd minute red card, the Hawkeyes kept a clean sheet against a blue and white offense that scores 2.69 goals per game.

The Nittany Lions put forth a monumental offensive effort in attempts to level the score Thursday evening.

Penn State took 24 shots, two less than the season high, and 11 of those efforts reached their target of All-Big Ten freshman Macy Enneking’s goal.

Enneking was up to snuff in the semifinal matchup as the freshman produced nine saves against the home side, including the top goal scorer in the Big Ten, Penn State’s Ally Schlegel.

The goalkeeper’s heroics were crucial to Iowa’s victory over the Nittany Lions, but it was the Hawkeyes’ defensive tactics that kept Penn State at arm’s length for much of the match.

Much like Iowa had in the first meeting between the two teams, the blue and white was forced out of playing in the center of the pitch where Big Ten Forward of the Year Schlegel, Big Ten Midfielder of the Year Sam Coffey and All-Big Ten midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri operate.

Those three players combined for 17 of Penn State’s 24 shots, but none of their combined six efforts on target managed to get past Enneking in goal.

Following the match, coach Erica Dambach lamented how difficult it was to form goal-scoring chances from the widespace as Iowa’s tactics placed the creative impetus on wingers Rachel Wasserman and Payton Linnehan.

“[Iowa was] going to clog [the midfield] up with a lot of numbers and it's a game of chance at that point,” Dambach said. “They put a lot of bodies in, every shot was contested, every ball was blocked and it worked. I think a couple of those certainly could have found the back of the net.

“At the end of the day, you're playing through a lot of bodies at that point. They chose what they wanted to take away and it worked, and it worked last time we played them too. So again, it's a great game plan.”

It was not that Linnehan and Wasserman were unproductive out wide for Penn State.

The two wide players beat their defenders and made space to cross on numerous occasions but, more often than not, only to find a wall of Iowa defenders in their way.

In the waning minutes of the second half, Dambach brought on Kerry Abello as a fullback and switched centerback Eva Alonso into the same position to increase the amount of service to central players for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions created chance after chance but nothing could pierce the iron wall of Enneking and Iowa’s defense.

The Hawkeyes found a way to neutralize the heart of a Penn State offense that had not gone goalless since losing to Stanford in the NCAA Tournament in 2019.

The only two times Penn State has been held to under two goals in a game this season has been in its two meetings against Iowa.

According to Iowa associate head coach Blair Quinn, the key to shutting out Penn State was patience.

“When you play a team that's as good as Penn State, you have to be really careful that you don't over commit and get yourself really stretched out, especially when the strength of their team is the center mids,” Quinn said.

Patience was on full display for the Hawkeyes as they allowed the Nittany Lions to dominate the ball and take control of possession.

But the blue and white was not defeated on defense alone, as Iowa managed to steal a goal at Jeffrey Field and that took even more patience from the away team.

Freshman Meike Ingles scored the winner in the 48th minute after Hailey Rydberg pickpocketed Alonso in the Penn State defense.

Quinn pointed out that the goal was not the result of a random mistake from a blue-and-white player. Rather, the game winning effort was all part of Iowa’s defensive gameplan.

“The goal was exactly how we thought it would come for us,” Quinn said. “If we were to get one, it was going to be channeling the ball to a certain spot, picking off a player that maybe doesn’t have her head turned, and then countering out the backside with Meike’s pace.”

The chances were there for Penn State to not only tie the game, but for the blue and white to claim a spot in the Big Ten Finals game.

Coach Dambach stated that she was unhappy with her team’s last two performances and cited an over dependence on individual play rather than teamwork as a contributing factor.

After conceding, Dambach said her team heavily improved its communication and chemistry, but that was precisely what was missing prior to the goal.

“That wasn't there when the game was tied and we felt like it would come,” Dambach said. “So those are the details we preach every day at training, those are the details that make the people around you better.

“But those are also the details that disappear when you think the game is just going to be handed to you.”

