 Regan Gross

A former Penn State volunteer assistant coach is headed to Texas after landing a job with an NWSL club.

After just one season with the Nittany Lions, Sarah Lowdon earned a spot on the Houston Dash's technical staff as an assistant coach Tuesday.

The England native played professionally for Newcastle United for six years before coming to the U.S. to play collegiately at Mississippi State and McNeese State.

After 2014, Lowdon joined the Dash as an assistant coach for two and a half years before returning to the college level as a director of operations at Florida and eventually joining coach Erica Dambach's staff in 2021.

