Penn State picked up its fourth consecutive victory with a 3-1 win against Michigan State Sunday, but it was a day of firsts for two freshmen.

Goalkeeper Katie Evans started between the posts for the first time as a Nittany Lion while forward Elle Kershner scored the first goal of her young career with the blue and white.

Coach Erica Dambach tabbed Evans as the starter in goal after Kat Asman was injured in Penn State's previous outing against Indiana Thursday.

The San Diego, California, native and 19-year-old freshman recorded a lone save and conceded a goal in 90 minutes as she picked up a win in her Penn State debut.

Though two of Michigan State’s shots were on target, the Spartans only registered one other shot that did not reach the goal. Even so, Dambach was pleased with the performance from her young netminder.

“I think Katie showed her form today and stepped up and played a nice game for us,” Dambach said.

Evans finds herself in an unusual situation as a freshman goalkeeper, as many at her position take a redshirt year to start their college career.

However, Evans is Penn State’s only other rostered goalkeeper alongside Asman, giving the freshman an opportunity to make her mark earlier in her college career than others at her age.

Thus, it was critical that Evans stepped up. In Dambach’s opinion, she did that and more, which according to the coach shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

“Katie Evans, since the day she arrived in August, has been tireless with her work ethic and her commitment to this team, and in so many ways earned this opportunity,” Dambach said.

Not only did the coaching staff come to the youngster’s defense, but Evans’ fellow Nittany Lions did as well. Senior captain Frankie Tagliaferri, who scored a goal against the Spartans, was just as unsurprised as Dambach.

“[Evans] has been a beast in the summer and the fall, this January, February, she has absolutely dominated every single opportunity that she’s been given in practice and I’m so happy that finally, she had an opportunity in a game against a great Big Ten opponent because it’s very well deserved,” Tagliaferri said.

At the other end of the pitch, Kershner’s first collegiate goal took the spotlight.

The forward, who has appeared in all of Penn State’s five games, scored on just her second shot on target and third shot taken this season.

Tagliaferri was admittedly delighted to see her freshman teammate achieve the milestone and thinks few players are more deserving.

“Elle has worked super hard,” Tagliaferri said. “She came into this program holding every standard that we have and grasping every learning opportunity that she can, so it was a very deserved goal.”

The Nittany Lions’ lone Pennsylvania native, Kershner has impressed Dambach with her work rate on both sides of the ball.

“Her effort, her enthusiasm to do the work has earned her some real quality minutes and today earned herself a goal,” Dambach said.