A three-time All-Big Ten honoree, a two-time All-Region performer, a 2021 All-American, the active NCAA leader in games played with 90 and a team-best 29 points.

What do all those things have in common? They were done by one player.

Frankie Tagliaferri accomplished each of these feats during her time with Penn State women’s soccer.

The crafty midfielder/forward fueled the Nittany Lions’ offensive attack and made highlight-reel plays all over the field every game.

But now, she will be taking her talents elsewhere.

The Colts Neck, New Jersey, native is returning to her home state to finish her collegiate career at Rutgers, according to Twitter.

With Tagliaferri’s departure, coach Erica Dambach has roughly three months to fill the void left in the midfield.

And it’ll be anything but easy to do so.

Tagliaferri, along with fellow center midfielder Sam Coffey, was the glue that held Penn State’s offense together over the past two seasons.

Whether it was feeding passes through to the forwards, thwarting the opposition’s attack or working together to advance the ball up the field, the duo carried the team on their backs.

Coffey is an amazing player in her own right – the transfer from Boston College flies all over the field for the Nittany Lions, working back on defense when needed, providing a transition point from the defensive to attacking ends, and chipping in goals and assists — a statistic in which she led the team during 2021.

However, Coffey alone won’t be able to make up for the loss of Tagliaferri.

Tagliaferri found herself on the giving and receiving end of some of Penn State’s biggest goals in the last two seasons. She fed an assist on Payton Linnehan’s overtime goal to clinch the 2019 Big Ten Tournament Championship, the golden goal to complete a come-from-behind win against Arizona in the 2019 NCAA playoffs, and the lone goal against Florida State in the 2021 NCAA playoffs — the game that would ultimately be her last donning the blue and white.

Not only did she produce offense when the team needed it most – Tagliaferri made a name for herself as a leader among a young group of Nittany Lions and embodied Dambach’s philosophies in every way.

While replacing Tagliaferri is nearly impossible, the Nittany Lions have a fair share of candidates for the job.

The team faced adversity throughout the spring when the injury bug struck, taking out Caitlin Haislip — the only returning defender who started in 2019 — forward-midfielder Jordan Caniff and defender Kate Wiesner, who suffered a torn ACL early in the 2019 season.

Kerry Abello also missed four games due to injury — a player who Dambach can put anywhere but between the pipes.

Injuries forced Dambach to play some younger talent from the start and off the bench, including Devon Olive and Natalie Wilson, both of whom saw time in the midfield and could pick up bigger roles in light of Tagliaferri’s transfer.

In addition, Cori Dyke, who’s been a fixture at defensive midfield during her first two seasons with the Nittany Lions, could be elevated up the field and take on a more offensive role given her collegiate experience.

Nobody on the current roster can hold a candle to Tagliaferri’s dynamic production, midfield play and leadership over her four years at Penn State.

And let’s not forget Tagliaferri’s Scarlet Knights handed the Nittany Lions their only conference loss of the season.

Due to the eligibility regulations in the NCAA, Rutgers should see most of its lineup return for the upcoming fall.

Add Tagliaferri to the mix and the Scarlet Knights won’t only be a favorite to knock off Penn State but also to compete for the conference regular season and tournament titles.

Dambach and her staff certainly have to figure out how to replace Tagliaferri on their roster and keep her at bay, but her All-American skillset will be nearly irreplaceable in Happy Valley.