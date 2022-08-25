Marissa Sheva (27)

Penn State's Marissa Sheva (27) dribbles down the field during an early season matchup with #2 UCLA at Jeffrey Field on Saturday, August 25.

 Christopher Sanders

One former Penn State midfielder inked a professional contract that runs through the rest of the 2022 season on Thursday.

Marissa Sheva signed a one-year deal with the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League.

While in Happy Valley, Sheva excelled on the pitch, starting 60 games for the Nittany Lions during her four-year career.

Sheva rejoins the Spirit after a seven-game stint on the active roster earlier this season.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags