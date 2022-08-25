One former Penn State midfielder inked a professional contract that runs through the rest of the 2022 season on Thursday.

Roster moves✍️It’s official! The Washington Spirit has signed midfielder Marissa Sheva and forward Audrey Harding to the active roster through the end of the 2022 season.https://t.co/7seBtQNPVe — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) August 25, 2022

Marissa Sheva signed a one-year deal with the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League.

While in Happy Valley, Sheva excelled on the pitch, starting 60 games for the Nittany Lions during her four-year career.

Sheva rejoins the Spirit after a seven-game stint on the active roster earlier this season.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State women's soccer announces its 2022 captains After Penn State women's soccer captured its first victory on Sunday, coach Erica Dambach an…