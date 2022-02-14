Penn State just added another alumna to its ever-growing list of professional athletes.

Kristin Schnurr officially put pen to paper on a contract with Icelandic Club, FHingar, on Monday.

The striker put together quite the resume in her time at Univerisity Park, leading the team in scoring with a team-high of eight goals and tying the team best with 19 points in 2018.

Schnurr was named a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and was a member of three Big Ten championship teams in her time with the blue and white.

