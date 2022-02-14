Womens Soccer, Michigan State, Schnurr (8)

Penn State forward Kristin Schnurr (8) chases down the ball during the game against Michigan State at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Penn State defeated Michigan State 4-0.

 Christopher Sanders

Penn State just added another alumna to its ever-growing list of professional athletes.

Kristin Schnurr officially put pen to paper on a contract with Icelandic Club, FHingar, on Monday.

The striker put together quite the resume in her time at Univerisity Park, leading the team in scoring with a team-high of eight goals and tying the team best with 19 points in 2018.

Schnurr was named a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and was a member of three Big Ten championship teams in her time with the blue and white.

