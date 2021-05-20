Penn State Women's Soccer vs Iowa, B1G Semi-Finals, Tagliaferri (19)
Midfielder/forward Frankie Tagliaferri (19) dribbles the ball down the field during Penn State women's soccer's Big Ten Tournament semi-final game against Iowa on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Jeffrey Field. Iowa beat Penn State 1-0.

 Lily LaRegina

A Penn State veteran has found a new home for the final season of her collegiate career.

Former Nittany Lion forward/midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri is officially staying in the Big Ten and moving back to her home state to play for Rutgers, according to a university release.

The Colts Neck, New Jersey, native spent four seasons with the blue and white, racking up a total of 71 points. She had 23 goals with 25 assists in her time at Happy Valley.

Tagliaferri will look to help the Scarlet Knights improve on their 2021 record of 9-3-4. Rutgers finished the season with a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

