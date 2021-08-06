Tokyo Olympics Soccer

Canada pose after winning the women's final gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

 Kiichiro Sato/AP Photo

Former Penn State goalkeeper Erin McLeod and Canada have won gold in women’s soccer.

After beating the United States in the semifinals, the Canadians beat Sweden on penalty kicks in the gold medal game.

McLeod is the latest Nittany Lion to win a gold medal after former Penn State wrestler David Taylor won gold the day before on August 5.

