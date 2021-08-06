Former Penn State goalkeeper Erin McLeod and Canada have won gold in women’s soccer.

After beating the United States in the semifinals, the Canadians beat Sweden on penalty kicks in the gold medal game.

McLeod is the latest Nittany Lion to win a gold medal after former Penn State wrestler David Taylor won gold the day before on August 5.

