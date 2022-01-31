One of Penn State’s own is off to the National Women’s Soccer League

Defender Ellie Jean signed a one-year contract with a one-year option with NJ/NYC Gotham FC.

Congratulations to Ellie Jean on signing with Gotham FC!https://t.co/DsTGKdSVrb#WeAre — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) January 31, 2022

Jean played for the Nittany Lions in 2015 and 2017-2019, winning a national championship and two Big Ten Championships.

The 24-year-old previously played for PSV Eindhoven in Netherlands and also for the USWNT U-23, U-20 and U-17 squads.

