Women's Soccer vs. Minnesota, Jean (14)

Penn State defender Ellie Jean (14) defends Minnesota forward Patricia Ward (7) at the women's soccer game vs. Minnesota at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. No. 21 Penn State defeated Minnesota 2-0.

 Zack Gething

One of Penn State’s own is off to the National Women’s Soccer League

Defender Ellie Jean signed a one-year contract with a one-year option with NJ/NYC Gotham FC.

Jean played for the Nittany Lions in 2015 and 2017-2019, winning a national championship and two Big Ten Championships.

The 24-year-old previously played for PSV Eindhoven in Netherlands and also for the USWNT U-23, U-20 and U-17 squads.

