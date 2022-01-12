Ahead of February's SheBelieves Cup, Penn State alumna Alyssa Naeher was called up for the U.S. Women's National Team.

Naeher will be traveling to Austin, Texas, to begin the 2022 training camp which will last from Jan. 19-28.

Two-time Olympian and Penn State alumna Alyssa Naeher returns to U.S. Women's National Team action for training camp in Austin, Texas from Jan. 19-28.Naeher is one of 3 goalkeepers on the USWNT training camp roster.https://t.co/h1nyNgQ5Sk#WeAre — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) January 12, 2022

Naeher is a two-time Olympian and a veteran of the USWNT program since 2013.

At the training camp, she will be making her return to the USWNT action for the first time following a knee injury in the 2020 Olympics.

In her time playing for the blue and white, Naeher was named an All-American three times and earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2007 and 2009.

