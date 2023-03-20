On Monday, the Chicago Red Stars signed their 2023 draft picks, including Penn State soccer alumni Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel.

Hocking, a quick, dynamic forward was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the NWSL Draft.

A West Coast native out of Anaheim, California, Hocking played for top tier academy SoCal Blue Soccer Club, becoming a star in the women's high school soccer scene. By the end of her senior year in high school, she finished as the 20th best prospect in the nation and committed to USC.

At USC, she made an immediate impact by earning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and All-Pac-12 second-team honors. Her collegiate career skyrocketed from there as she won multiple awards and became the Trojans' all-time leading scorer.

Hocking moved on as a graduate transfer to Penn State, where she started 22 games, netting seven goals and leading the Big Ten with 11 assists. Her dream of becoming a NWSL lottery pick soon became a reality after an illustrious career.

"I'm so excited for the next chapter of my career with the Red Stars. This experience has been so enjoyable and I can't wait to see all that we accomplish in the upcoming season," Hocking said in an interview with the team.

Schlegel was another hot prospect entering college after playing with the U-18 Women's National team. She soon became a star repping the blue and white, being part of a national championship team and winning multiple Big Ten awards in her first three collegiate seasons.

She played 62 games in her first three seasons, recording 34 goals and earning 2021 All-Big Ten Second Team honors.

As a senior team captain, Schlegel proved that she was ready for the big show when she led the Big Ten with 13 goals, surpassed 100 career points and tallied four game-winning goals.

NWSL scouts soon took notice, and the Red Stars drafted her with the 23rd overall pick.

Both hope to make an immediate impact for the Chicago Red Stars.

