Penn State Women's Soccer vs Liberty, Dambach

Penn State head coach Erica Dambach, right, walks to the locker room during Penn State's match against Liberty at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022. Penn State defeated Liberty 2-1.

 Nick Eickhoff

After not appearing in a game during her freshman year, Penn State forward Ava Uribe is moving on.

Syracuse announced the addition of Uribe on Twitter on Monday evening.

A 5-foot-6 striker out of Washington, Uribe was ranked as a 4-star recruit out of high school by Top Drawer Soccer.

The ex-Nittany Lion will join the Orange this coming year after they went 8-7-3 in 2022.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags