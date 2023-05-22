After not appearing in a game during her freshman year, Penn State forward Ava Uribe is moving on.

Syracuse announced the addition of Uribe on Twitter on Monday evening.

We just became better! Wait until you see @avauribe in Orange! 🍊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ehLMzoXVHA — Syracuse Women's Soccer (@CuseWSOC) May 22, 2023

A 5-foot-6 striker out of Washington, Uribe was ranked as a 4-star recruit out of high school by Top Drawer Soccer.

The ex-Nittany Lion will join the Orange this coming year after they went 8-7-3 in 2022.

