Penn State forward Payton Linnehan (12) bumps the ball towards to goal during Penn State's matchup against Michigan at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines 3-0.

Former Penn State midfielder Payton Linnehan is joining the United States U-23 Women’s Youth National Team.

She will debut for the team during the upcoming Thorns Preseason Tournament, hosted by the NWSL’s Portland Thorns.

Linnehan concluded her career with the Blue and White last fall, accumulating 20 points across 19 contests.

She ended her career at Penn State with 68 points across her four seasons, along with 10 game-winning goals.

