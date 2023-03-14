Former Penn State midfielder Payton Linnehan is joining the United States U-23 Women’s Youth National Team.

She will debut for the team during the upcoming Thorns Preseason Tournament, hosted by the NWSL’s Portland Thorns.

Payton Linnehan has joined the U.S. U-23 Women’s Youth National Team roster for the remainder of the Thorns Preseason Tournament! 🙌🏼#WeAre pic.twitter.com/7CUpFnvO8V — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) March 14, 2023

Linnehan concluded her career with the Blue and White last fall, accumulating 20 points across 19 contests.

She ended her career at Penn State with 68 points across her four seasons, along with 10 game-winning goals.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE