Former Penn State women’s soccer goalie Alyssa Naeher breaks significant NWSL record

Former Nittany Lion Alyssa Naeher etched her name into the all-time record book on Saturday.

The Chicago Red Stars’ goaltender broke the NWSL’s record for the most career saves with 520. She earned the record by making six saves in a win over the Orlando Pride.

Alyssa Naeher smashed the NWSL all-time saves record & celebrated 150 appearances🧤‼️ pic.twitter.com/fFg9LrlS1o — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 28, 2023

Naeher secured this major statistic during her milestone 150th NWSL appearance.

Having played at Penn State from 2006-2009, she continues to find more and more success as her soccer career rolls along.

