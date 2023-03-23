On Thursday. U.S. Women's National Team and Penn State legend Ali Krieger announced she would retire from professional soccer at the conclusion of the NWSL season.

Krieger, a Washington D.C. native, was named Gatorade's Virginia Player of the Year in high school, eventually committing to Penn State where she ended up playing her collegiate career for four years.

Kieger shined in Happy Valley, recording 12 goals and 19 assists in 129 appearances. She reaped in plenty of All-American and All-Region honors during her 4-year career.

One year out of college, Krieger was called up to play for the USWNT during the 2006-07 season, making multiple appearances in the red, white and blue. She represented the team in the 2016 Olympics and was part of three different World Cup teams.

During her illustrious club career she played for a total of seven different teams appearing in hundreds of matches throughout her time bouncing around the leagues. In her most recent season with the New York Gotham she recorded 18 appearances but recorded zero points to cap off an amazing career.

Outside of soccer, Krieger has made just as big of an impact. She has used her platform to advocate for the LGBTQ community and talk about many sensitive topics.

“I want to leave the game better than where I found it,” Kreiger said in an interview with Gotham FC. “I believe we have accomplished a lot since we’ve started.

I want to be remembered as being a good person and teammate who worked tirelessly to create a space for everyone to feel safe and seen, for speaking up for things that should be better for the younger generation. That’s the legacy I want to leave.”

