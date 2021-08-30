With a three-game winning streak to start the season, it’s hard to find many complaints regarding the play of Penn State.

The team is clicking on all cylinders on both sides of the ball, as the offense has found ways to create opportunities and take advantage of them, while the goalkeeping and defense have been stellar as well.

One key reason for the hot start can be attested to the home field advantage at Jeffrey Field this season.

With fans being back in the stands, the Nittany Lions have played off the energy of the student section, or the Park Avenue Army, has shown this young season.

The players can feel the positive effects that the fans are having on the game. Redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel, who scored her second goal of the season Sunday, was among the players who commented on the impact the fans have had so far this season.

“It’s the best thing ever,” Schlegel said. “These guys are the best, and I think it gives us such a burst of energy.”

Senior Kerry Abello added just how much she enjoys playing in front of the Nittany Lion faithful.

“It’s just so much fun for us,” said Abello. “On Jeffrey Field, with fans, three games in a row, it couldn’t be more fun since there’s no better field in college soccer”.

While the Nittany Lions have done all of their damage this season at home so far, they will now embark on a three-game road trip against the likes of West Virginia, Central Florida, and Virginia.

The blue and white has no worries about keeping its early season momentum going as it gets ready to play in opponent territory.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

+2 Penn State’s women’s soccer is still ‘tuning’ new defensive system Penn State beat undefeated Hotsfra to pick up its third win of the season on Sunday to remai…

“I think Coach [Dambach] has said it a little bit in our huddle,” Schlegel said. “We’ve learned something from each team, so going into these next three games taking the lessons we’ve learned from the first three games is going to be important for us.”

Despite the fun Abello has playing in front of the Park Avenue Army, the prospect of playing on the road is something she looks forward to as well.

“We’re going into other teams’ territory, and that’s something we’re really excited about,” Abello said. “Teams come here and get excited to play us on our home turf but we now have that feeling of being an underdog and wreaking havoc”.

Junior forward Payton Linnehan continued her unbelievable start to this season with another goal against Hofstra Sunday. She is now up to five goals just three games into the season and leads the team in that category, along with leading the team in points with 12.

Neither Schlegel nor Abello are surprised by Linnehan’s start to the season, noting that her talent makes her a prime candidate for a breakout season like she is currently having.

“I feel like a proud mom,” Schlegel said. “We all know that she’s the freaking goat and that she really has it in her to take control of games like that. I think it gives us all confidence knowing that she’s gotten off to this great of a start and just supporting each other is going to be great.”

Abello recognized the talent Linnehan possesses as well.

“We’ve all known that she’s capable of that,” Abello said. “It’s not surprising, but we’re all so grateful that she’s had that start because I just think she’ll fly the rest of the season. I expect nothing less from her because she is just incredibly talented and has found her own”.

Behind the likes of players like Schlegel, Abello, Linnehan and others, the Nittany Lions have found the groove early on, and it has culminated into a balanced attack that has led to a 3-0 start for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions will have four more games against non-conference opponents before they kick off Big Ten play at Rutgers on September 19th.

Penn State will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown Thursday at 7 p.m. where it will be tested for the first time without the fans of Jeffrey Field roaring in support.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State women’s soccer adds former profesional player to the roster Penn State made a new addition to its team roster on Saturday, adding junior defender and mi…