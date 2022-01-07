Former Penn State women’s soccer player Sam Coffey is now under contract in the professional ranks as of Friday.

The ex-Nittany Lion midfielder signed a two-year deal with the Portland Thorns after being drafted 12th overall in the 2021 NWSL draft.

Coffey was the 50th player to ever record 40 goals and 40 assists in Division I soccer history in her final season with the blue and white.

