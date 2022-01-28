Penn State has another player off to the pros.

Former Nittany Lion defender Kerry Abello signed a two-year contract with the Orlando Pride and will now be placed on the supplemental roster.

NEWS: Orlando Pride Signs Penn State Product Kerry Abello. Welcome to Orlando, @AbelloKerry! 😈Details: https://t.co/cKhmotgheg pic.twitter.com/teuk7vgRJd — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) January 28, 2022

Abello was selected as the No. 24 overall pick by the Pride in the 2021 NWSL Draft but played out her final season in Happy Valley.

In her final season in the blue and white, Abello was named first-team All-Big Ten, starting 20 games for Penn State.

Abello and Orlando start their season with preseason play on Feb. 1.

