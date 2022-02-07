A former Penn State goalkeeper will be back in action this month for the Canadian women's national team.

One of Canada's most capped players, Erin McLeod will make the trip to England to play in the first annual 2022 Arnold Clark Cup.

Canada announces squad for the 2022 Arnold Clark Cup#CANWNT 🍁 https://t.co/p3Zr8xUEqE pic.twitter.com/k3cA214ppi — Canada Soccer's Women's National Team (@CANWNT) February 7, 2022

McLeod played at Penn State for two years, winning back-to-back Big Ten Regular Season Championships in 2004 and 2005.

Since joining the national team in 2002, the 38-year-old has registered 117 career starts for Canada and won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games and gold in 2021.

The goaltender currently plays for the Orlando Pride making six appearance and five starts in 2021.

