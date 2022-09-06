After an impressive career in Happy Valley, former Penn Stater Sam Coffey finally stepped on the pitch for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. native, proved to be a leader for the blue and white, earning a multitude of awards in three years with the team before heading to the pros.

Coffey was drafted in the second round by the Portland Thorns in 2021 and made her professional debut at the start of 2022.

Soon after, Coffey was called up to the USWNT, joining the elite company of former Nittany Lions who achieved greatness.

On Tuesday, Coffey earned her first cap for the nation at the senior level, starting in a friendly

