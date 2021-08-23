Penn State’s season has gotten off to a hot start.

The Nittany Lions have won their first two games, outscoring their opponents 7-1.

But in the season opener against UMass, the blue and white was not able to score in the first half.

In the second game of the season, Penn State scored four goals in the first half, giving the Nittany Lions the edge the entirety of the game.

Coach Erica Dambach credits the high-powered, first-half offense to the individual play from its top scorers.

“Most of it came from Payton Linnehan,” Dambach said. “She obviously showed up and was very good today.”

The junior forward Linnehan carried the bulk of the Penn State offense, scoring a hat trick in the first half.

Hat tricks are not that common at Penn State, with the last one coming in 2017. Linnehan’s hat trick is just the 22nd in program history.

Linnehan thought that the trio of goals happened because of her teammates' help.

“I didn’t really know that was a thing until tonight,” Linnehan said. “I definitely wouldn’t have gotten it without my teammates. It feels good, but it was a team effort.”

Linnehan’s ability to find the back of the net is something that her coach praises her for. Dambach knows if Linnehan shows up consistently that it would be tough to stop her.

“She doesn’t need a whole lot of chances,” Dambach said. “Her timing is very good and her touch is very good. She believes and we believe that she can be the player that we all saw today.

“The one that puts three balls in the back of the net against any opponent, and as she's figuring that out herself, I think really good things can happen.”

Penn State’s offense was clicking on all cylinders in the first half. The Nittany Lions outshot La Salle 15-2 in the first block of play.

However, the same offensive production was not as present in the second half. The blue and white couldn't find the back of the net with 11 shots.

Even with the 4-0 victory over La Salle, Dambach wanted to see more from her players.

“I would have liked to see more out of them for the whole game,” Dambach said. “La Salle came out aggressive. They wanted it more and were coming to the ball.”

In terms of the players even with the four goals coming toward the end of the first half, they thought it was how they are used to playing.

The players expressed that it was a little too slow of a start for their liking.

“We honestly thought that the level for tonight's game was not up to our standard because it was a little slow,” Linnehan said. “I think those goals provided a spark, but I think going forward we are going to need to bring more energy and score even earlier.”

Luckily for Penn State, it has a week break to allow for some fixes to the slow offense. The Nittany Lions don't play until Aug. 29 against Hofstra.

Dambach believes that this weeklong break from play is what the blue and white needs to patch up some holes.

“I think this week is exactly what we need,” Dambach said. “We need to train. We need to work. We're still in preseason, so now we can see how we do against opponents. We can see what went well, what didn't go well, and now we can actually coach and teach what we need to improve on.

“This is exactly what we need right now.”

Even with the offense starting slower than Penn State expected, the Nittany Lions are still 2-0 on the young season.

Dambach could tell that her team was fatigued after the two games in the span of three days, and she knows that in order to win down the road — her team can’t be tired.

“We’ve got to give more,” Dambach said. “You could tell that it was at the end of a tiring week for us, and that excuse is not going to hold if we are going to achieve what we want to achieve this year.”

